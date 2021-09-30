A woman arrested near Edgewood will be extradited to New York to face homicide charges, New Mexico State Police announced Thursday.
Haiyan Deng, 31, was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22 on the side of Interstate 40, police said.
A state police officer stopped to check on Deng while she was stopped with two flat tires.
Deng matched the description of a homicide suspect wanted by the New York Police Department. She resisted when the officer tried to take her into custody, but a passerby stopped to help the officer until Torrance County sheriff's deputies arrived, according to police.
State police charged Deng with resisting, evading and obstructing an officer.
