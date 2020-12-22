A suspect has been arrested and charged after a November burglary at the Cafe Fina Restaurant in Eldorado, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.
Santa Fe resident Alexis Valdez, 22, was arrested after a warrant was issued Dec. 4, according to court documents. Valdez is charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of larceny and one count of criminal property damage of less than $1,000 after she was accused breaking into multiple locations, including Mino's Towing Co., according to a criminal complaint filed with the Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office incident reports show no money was stolen from Cafe Fina, but the restaurant and its owner's storage unit across the street were broken into. Keys to two pickups were stolen, according to the reports.
Valdez is being held at the Santa Fe County jail without the option to post bond, according to court records. She is scheduled to appear in court in mid-January. She also faces numerous other unrelated burglary charges, including transfer of a stolen vehicle, according to court records.
"The suspect had been arrested and charged multiple times for crimes relating to burglary, larceny, and criminal damage, which occurred throughout Santa Fe County, the city of Santa Fe and the Española area," the sheriff's office said in a statement posted on social media. "We extend our appreciation for all the support received by our agency to apprehend this individual."
