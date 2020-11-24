A local woman was arrested by Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies Saturday night on suspicion of stealing items from a Pojoaque Pueblo supermarket and then locking herself in a security guard’s vehicle.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, deputies aiding the Pueblo of Pojoaque Tribal Police Department responded to a report from an employee at the Pojoaque Supermarket who said a woman had stuffed items into her clothing and then climbed into a red Toyota owned by a security guard who had escorted her out of the building around 8 p.m.
When deputies spoke with the woman, identified as Sarah Daniela Torres, 30, she said she was unaware of the items she was accused of taking, the complaint said, and told deputies the Toyota was hers.
Torres was booked in Santa Fe County jail, where officers found a strip of Suboxone, a controlled substance used to treat opiate addiction, according to the complaint.
Torres, a Santa Fe resident, faces charges of shoplifting, burglary of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
According to online court documents, she has a lengthy criminal history, including multiple charges of breaking and entering and criminal damage to property.
