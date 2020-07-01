A woman is accused of running over and killing a man in Española while allegedly stealing his vehicle.
Tamara Torres, 24, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder, homicide by vehicle, tampering with evidence, knowingly leaving the scene of an accident and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
According to her arrest warrant affidavit, at around 8:40 p.m. June 18, police received reports that Jimmy Martinez, 59, had been run over by his own vehicle and was not expected to survive.
Martinez later died at Presbyterian Española Hospital.
Attempts to reach Martinez's family Wednesday were unsuccessful.
The affidavit states video surveillance footage of the incident shows Martinez's gold Jeep pull into a parking lot, where he parks, gets out and uses an ATM. The Jeep starts backing up and Martinez rushes to grab the driver's side door. But the driver, who could not be identified in the video, according to the affidavit, continued to drive out of the lot and onto North Riverside Drive.
Witnesses were unable to identify who was driving the Jeep.
Three days later, an anonymous source, according to the affidavit, told an Española police sergeant where to find the Jeep, and officers located it at a home in the 800 block of Ash Loop in Española.
On June 23, a woman told police she believed Torres was the person driving the Jeep, causing Española police to issue a be-on-the-lookout alert for her, the affidavit states. Six days later, on Monday, Officer Jerome Broyles arrested Torres on an unrelated warrant, and while she initially denied involvement in the incident, police say she later admitted to being the person driving the Jeep seen in the surveillance footage.
Police said Torres told them Martinez stopped to talk to her and insisted she get in his vehicle for a ride, the affidavit states. Against her better judgment, she went with him but he kept trying to touch her in a sexual manner and offered to buy her heroin in exchange for sex.
Torres refused, the affidavit states, but offered to introduce him to a woman who is a prostitute, and they stopped at an ATM to get money so he could pay for sex.
Although Martinez did not threaten her, Torres told police, she saw a box of bullets in his vehicle and believed he had a gun.
She tried to take the vehicle to get away from Martinez, according to the affidavit, and when he grabbed on to the door to try to stop her, he threatened to kill her.
Torres is scheduled to appear Thursday at a dangerousness hearing before District Judge Jason Lidyard.
