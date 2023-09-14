A Rio Arriba County woman and her boyfriend are facing charges of child abuse and conspiracy because, police say, they burned an X onto the back of the woman’s 16-year-old brother.

The pair admitted to police that the boyfriend held the boy while the boy’s older sister branded him with a hot knife, but they said the boy asked them to do it, according to court records.

New Mexico State Police filed charges against Ailyah Romero, 25, of Santa Cruz, and her boyfriend Jeffrey Paul Lyon, 21, of Velarde, after responding to Presbyterian Española Hospital on June 7 when a 16-year-old was brought to the hospital by his parents with burn marks on his back, according to a probable cause statement.

