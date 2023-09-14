A Rio Arriba County woman and her boyfriend are facing charges of child abuse and conspiracy because, police say, they burned an X onto the back of the woman’s 16-year-old brother.
The pair admitted to police that the boyfriend held the boy while the boy’s older sister branded him with a hot knife, but they said the boy asked them to do it, according to court records.
New Mexico State Police filed charges against Ailyah Romero, 25, of Santa Cruz, and her boyfriend Jeffrey Paul Lyon, 21, of Velarde, after responding to Presbyterian Española Hospital on June 7 when a 16-year-old was brought to the hospital by his parents with burn marks on his back, according to a probable cause statement.
The boy had a large burn in the shape of an X on his left upper back, according to the criminal complaint.
The boy told police Romero used a hot knife she had placed over a hot stove to brand his upper back twice “while he was held against his will” by her boyfriend about four days earlier, according to the statement. He said Lyon “bear hugged him from the front” even as he “struggled and screamed” and tried to get away “once he felt the hot knife on his back.”
Police subsequently viewed a video of the incident, went to Romero’s home and spoke to her and Lyon, according to the criminal complaint.
Romero admitted branding the boy, according to the statement, “but only because he wanted to as everyone else did.”
Lyon told police he had held the teenager during the incident, saying the teen “wanted to be branded as everyone else had one,” according to a criminal complaint, “but then didn’t once the knife touched his back.”
Lyon told police he continued holding the boy until the branding was done.
Public defender Shaheen Rassoul, who filed an entry of appearance on Lyon’s behalf in the Magistrate Court case, declined to comment Thursday.
Defense attorney Ian Fitzgerald King who is listed in online Magistrate Court files as Romero’s lawyer, did not return a call seeking comment.
Both defendants are awaiting trial out of custody are scheduled to be arraigned on the charges later this month.
New Mexico State Police initially filed charges of first-degree child abuse resulting in great bodily harm and second-degree felony conspiracy to commit child abuse against the two defendants in Santa Fe Magistrate Court in June. The first is punishable by up to 18 years in prison, the second by up to nine years.
When the District Attorney’s Office bonded the cases over for prosecution in District Court in September, the charges had been reduced to third-degree child abuse and fourth-degree conspiracy, which carry maximum penalties of three years and 18 months incarceration respectively.
“The [First Judicial District Attorney] amended the charges against Romero and Lyon to align with the evidence,” spokesman Nathan Lederman said in an email Thursday.
“Multiple accounts suggest the defendants were branding one another when the 16-year-old victim himself asked to be included,” he wrote. “While this does not excuse the action, the state is proceeding on the charges we believe we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial. If further investigation uncovers evidence that supports law enforcement’s original charges, we will proceed accordingly.”