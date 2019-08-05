Woman, 47, accused of attacking kids at park

Three young people, including a 9-year-old girl, said they were attacked by a middle-aged woman Friday while playing basketball at a Santa Fe park, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
The suspect, Ignacita Sanchez, also was accused of slapping a police officer’s arm as he investigated the incident, police reported. A police report said the woman was “highly intoxicated.”
Sanchez, 47, was charged with battery upon a peace officer and resisting an officer upon arrest, the complaint shows.
Police reported that around 7:30 p.m. Friday, they were dispatched to the General Franklin E. Miles Park after one of the children’s mothers called to say that her 9-year-old daughter and two other kids had been attacked.
A 15-year-old boy told officers Sanchez had been rolling around in the grass next to the basketball courts before she came over to the trio and said, “Let’s play,” according to a police report attached to the criminal complaint.
When a 12-year-old boy started dribbling a ball, Sanchez fell to the ground, the 15-year-old boy told police. Sanchez then got up from the ground and started punching the 12-year-old child in his jaw, police reported. Afterward, Sanchez allegedly jumped on the 15-year-old’s back, scratching him and ripping his shirt, he told police.
When Sanchez got off the 15-year-old, she then grabbed the girl in an effort to get the basketball, police reported. The girl told police that when Sanchez grabbed her arm she “got scared and she went back home and told her mother.”
The girl’s mother came to the park, called police and notified another mother, the reports said. Neither decided to press charges, police reported.
Sanchez denied harming any of the children, according to police. But while police spoke with her, she continuously slapped the reporting officer’s left arm, reports said. When asked to stop, Sanchez did not comply.
Officers reported that while speaking with Sanchez, she slurred her words and smelled strongly of alcohol. When asked how much she’d had to drink, the suspect responded, “too much,” according to the report. She continuously yelled at police, according to the report.
Sanchez was arrested Saturday evening and booked at the Santa Fe County jail, where she was being held in lieu of bond Monday afternoon.