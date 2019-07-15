Woman accused of attacking girlfriend in front of a child

A Santa Fe woman is accused of attacking her girlfriend in the presence of the victim’s 9-year-old daughter, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Amanda Turruietta, 28, was arrested on suspicion of abuse of a child not resulting in bodily harm and battery against a household member, the complaint shows.
At around 5 p.m. Sunday, police were called to Mann Street in reference to a domestic disturbance, a police report says.
Officers found Turruietta laying on top of another woman, yelling at her, the report said, and when officers commanded Turruietta to get off of the victim, they noticed Turruietta was bleeding from her mouth and the victim was bleeding from her nose.
When police asked what happened, the victim said Turruietta “started to get jealous” after the victim received a Facebook message from a male, the report says, and Turruietta began falsely accusing her of having affairs with men.
Turruietta allegedly jumped on top of the victim, striking her, police reported.
The daughter called police from the home of a neighbor, who told officers this was not the first time the daughter had come to her home to get away from fighting, the report said.
Turruietta was being held in jail Monday in lieu of bond.