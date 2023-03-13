State prosecutors had sought a hearing to determine whether 85-year-old Faye Oaks, accused of fatally shooting her husband last week in a camper trailer in Stanley, should be detained until her trial.

Oaks was released from the Santa Fe County jail Friday, however, after prosecutors and her defense attorneys agreed on conditions for house arrest.

Following a virtual hearing in her case Monday, state District Judge T. Glenn Ellington said an emergency motion was filed Friday afternoon seeking Oaks' release because the jail could not provide for all of her medical needs.