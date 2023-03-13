State prosecutors had sought a hearing to determine whether 85-year-old Faye Oaks, accused of fatally shooting her husband last week in a camper trailer in Stanley, should be detained until her trial.
Oaks was released from the Santa Fe County jail Friday, however, after prosecutors and her defense attorneys agreed on conditions for house arrest.
Following a virtual hearing in her case Monday, state District Judge T. Glenn Ellington said an emergency motion was filed Friday afternoon seeking Oaks' release because the jail could not provide for all of her medical needs.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Padgett Macias wrote in an email Monday, "Considering the defendant’s age and needs, the State did not oppose the proposed conditions. The Court signed the Order and the pretrial detention hearing was vacated."
Online court records show Oaks is staying with family in Edgewood on GPS monitoring. She is prohibited from having firearms, alcohol and drugs, and must not return to the site of the shooting.
Her conditions of release were modified slightly during Monday's hearing after a prosecutor said Oaks was physically unable to blow hard enough into a Breathalyzer for the device to provide a blood-alcohol reading.
Deputy District Attorney Kent Wahlquist said the state would allow for the Breathalyzer requirement to be removed.
"It is [our] understanding that the family member she is staying with — that it is basically a dry house with no alcohol, drugs or firearms in it," Wahlquist said.
Defense attorney Judith Caruso, who is representing Oaks, did not respond to a request for comment.
She told Ellington in court Monday she had no concerns about her client's competency.
"I was actually very surprised at that time, when I saw her, how very lucid … she is," Caruso said.
According to a statement of probable cause, Oaks is accused of killing her husband, Richard Oaks, 79, on March 7 at the Cuervo Mountain RV Park in Stanley, where the couple had been staying in a camper trailer. She told Santa Fe County sheriff's investigators she had shot him because he had been drinking heavily and she was tired of him being drunk all the time.
When deputies arrived at the RV park, they found Richard Oaks’ body in a recliner in the camper trailer with a gunshot wound to his chest, the statement said.
Faye Oaks told detectives he was passed out in the chair when she grabbed a gun from a holster on the table beside him, pointed it at his chest and fired, according to the statement.
An employee at the rental office said last week the Oakses were there on an extended stay but declined to provide more details.
Faye Oaks' daughter, Kara Williams, declined to comment on the incident Monday. She and her family need more time before addressing the situation publicly, she said.