TAOS — Family and friends of 13-year-old Amber Archuleta and the boy accused of killing her, 14-year-old Porfirio Brown, on Wednesday listened to a harrowing 911 call in which three teens reported the Questa girl's July 28 shooting death.

The frenzied call, made by Archuleta's girlfriend, 14-year-old Kianna Gonzalez, included claims by Brown and Frankie Archuleta, the victim's brother, she had been shot in the face in a random drive-by shooting.

Brown later that day was recorded telling investigators he had seen a suspicious black SUV with tinted windows drive by his home in Questa. Investigators said he has not recanted his story.

