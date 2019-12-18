Savannah Martinez, a key witness in the shooting death of an Española teen, promised to "just stay at home" after a judge released her from jail Wednesday and put her on house arrest.
She was arrested last week after prosecutors said she violated her conditions of release more than 20 times.
Cameron Martinez, 18, was killed and three of his passengers were injured in an October 2018 shooting on N.M. 68 near the Ohkay Hotel Casino.
Savannah Martinez, who was not related to Cameron Martinez, was a passenger in one of the cars involved in the shooting. Police said the shooting was a case of mistaken identity prompted by threats on social media.
Judge Maria Sanchez-Gagne told Savannah Martinez that this would be her last chance.
"This is not a time when you can be living liberally free without any restrictions," Sanchez-Gagne said. "You are restricted. House arrest is serious."
Her attorney, David Foster, said his client was merely stopping for gasoline and food as part of her job taking care of kids, and she's allowed to go to appointments and work as part of her conditions of release.
"It's a catch-22 in a way: She's allowed to go somewhere but can't stop for gas to get there. [It] limits the ability to work and travel," Foster said.
Savannah Martinez pleaded guilty in May to evidence tampering as part of an agreement with prosecutors. If she cooperates in the case against four co-defendants, she gets three years of probation.
According to search warrants, she helped lead investigators to trash bags containing bullet casings and mail from two of the suspects.
Deputy District Attorney Blake Nichols said he would not hesitate to break the plea deal if Savannah Martinez violated her conditions of release again.
"If she continues in this vein, the state would be seeking revocation, and candidly, we'd have the ability [to] withdraw the entire plea agreement," Nichols said.
The three accused shooters in the Cameron Martinez case — Mark Hice, Axel Zamarron and Anton Martinez — will have separate trials in 2020.
Hice's trial is set for March, Zamarron's for April and Anton Martinez's for May.
