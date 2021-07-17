For artist Wilmer Vásquez, the few days that make up Santa Fe's International Folk Art Market are the most economically important of the year.
"It's an opportunity to support our family and our community," said Vásquez, part of a family of master weavers from Oaxaca, Mexico. "We can make tens of thousands of dollars in a few days and still work and preserve our culture."
"It's the most important event of our year," said Jerónimo Coll, a leather and metalworker from the Gaucho tradition in southern Argentina.
"I worked many months to make what you see here," said Coll, holding an elegant knife of sewn leather and Damascus steel. "My work is my only source of income."
In 2020, that income vanished when the International Folk Art Market was canceled because of the pandemic. The impact on artists whose livelihood is tied directly to this market, and tourism in general, was huge.
"They felt devastated," the market's CEO Stuart Ashman said. "The economic impact was so strong."
"It was a tough year," Vásquez said. "We need this market."
For 17 years, IFAM has been an indispensable resource to the master folk artists who travel to Santa Fe each year to sell their one-of-a-kind wares.
Since 2004, more than 1,000 artists from over 100 countries, mostly from the developing world, have made their way to Santa Fe's Museum Hill.
"Since we began, artists have made $34 million," Ashman said as he walked past a row of booths displaying colorful blown glass from the Palestinian territories, fish-skin baskets from Alaska and a row of replica vehicle sculptures from Cuba.
"He bought the town a hurricane alarm system with the money from the sales in 2019," Ashman said of Cuban artist Leandro Gómez Quintero, who makes meticulously detailed sculptures of refurbished World War II era Jeeps and old Soviet vehicles that are often found in eastern Cuba. "This provides so much for the communities back home."
On average, booths at IFAM take in $17,000 during the market, more than some artists or artist collectives make in a year. When the pandemic wiped out that income, IFAM instituted the Artist Opportunity Fund to sell some artists' work online.
"We had people in tears who said they had been rescued from not being able to eat," Ashman said of the artists able to benefit from the program.
Vásquez said his family's absence from IFAM was compounded by the near total absence of tourism amid the COVID-19 closure in Oaxaca.
"Almost six months we stayed at home working and not selling," Vásquez said of the lack of customers in his hometown. "The village we live in used to be touristy. At that time, there were none."
For Ukrainian ceramicist Ivan Bobkov, a first-time artist at IFAM, the market was a chance to make some much-needed money after a trying few years.
"It's been a tragedy," Bobkov said of the pandemic, which hit Ukraine particularly hard. "I lost seven teachers, friends, to COVID and others to the war" with neighboring Russia.
Bobkov said the economic situation for artists in Ukraine, while consistently bleak in recent years, became nearly untenable during the pandemic.
"Total isolation," Bobkov, an artist and teacher, said. "No way to sell art, no students to teach and no money to feed your family."
"It is still not easy," Bobkov said. "But things are better."
This year's event, with reduced capacity because of the coronavirus, was not without hiccups. Four of the artists who arrived in the U.S. tested positive for the virus — all artists were tested upon arrival. All four, including anyone they came with, had to quarantine. Volunteers sold the artists' work, but Ashman said: "It sells better when the artist is here."
For Vásquez, the money he made at the market will be put back into the family business and the community.
"We are going to use it to plant corn in our community," he said. "And maybe fix up the house."
