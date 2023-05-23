In the 59 years she has lived off West Alameda Street, Carolyn Hagman said, she has never noticed a trend of thefts from mailboxes and automobiles like the crimes she’s seen in her neighborhood over the past few weeks.

While law enforcement officials say their investigations into such crimes often are limited by lack of evidence, they encourage victims to report them so they can keep accurate data on where thefts occur.

Over a few days recently, thieves rummaged through the truck belonging to Hagman’s husband, along with several other automobiles in the neighborhood, she said. Some property was stolen, such as a microwave, boots and dishes.

