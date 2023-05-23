In the 59 years she has lived off West Alameda Street, Carolyn Hagman said, she has never noticed a trend of thefts from mailboxes and automobiles like the crimes she’s seen in her neighborhood over the past few weeks.
While law enforcement officials say their investigations into such crimes often are limited by lack of evidence, they encourage victims to report them so they can keep accurate data on where thefts occur.
Over a few days recently, thieves rummaged through the truck belonging to Hagman’s husband, along with several other automobiles in the neighborhood, she said. Some property was stolen, such as a microwave, boots and dishes.
A few of her neighbors found stacks of mail from many nearby addresses — and some far-flung ones — strewn in their yards. There was a birthday card and empty packaging from Amazon.
“I think everybody in the neighborhood is kind of upset about it,” Hagman said, describing the area around the intersection of El Rancho Road as “one of those old-timey neighborhoods where nobody usually calls the police.”
Monthly reports of theft from motor vehicles have increased in recent months, according to Santa Fe police data, rising from 59 incidents in February to 68 in March and 89 in April.
Overall reports of theft in the first four months of the year also have risen in the city since 2022, an increase of about 9%, with 865 incidents last year and 945 this year.
Santa Fe police Officer Luke Wakefield said he was a victim of theft from an unlocked car in recent years and understands the frustration.
“We have to have some sort of solvability,” he said, “but the majority of the time there’s nothing. … If we have video, that’s huge, but the realistic thing is we had around 90 burglaries, and I have evidence for 10.”
Still, Wakefield encourages victims to report their case to the department, providing any available surveillance video or descriptions from witnesses.
Cluster maps of reported thefts from automobiles show the most incidents occurring along St. Michael’s Drive, Cerrillos Road and Airport Road.
Wakefield said hotels have been hit hard, and lately he has noticed more culprits willing to break car windows to steal valuables.
Mail theft is a federal crime and is investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service — in partnership with local law enforcement.
Postal Inspector Kelly McNulty said mail theft nationally has increased over the last few years — including what appears to be an uptick in New Mexico — but the trend appears to be leveling out.
She attributed that partly to people assisting investigations by submitting videos and other information on the crimes.
McNulty said some ongoing investigations involve victims in the Santa Fe area, but she declined to comment on them specifically.
Mail theft is often committed by amateur criminals who attempt to cash checks or use gift cards and credit cards they find, she said.
Her office works with law enforcement agencies to identify some of those suspects.
“We attempt to take prosecution to the state DA,” she said. “If it meets specific criteria of financial loss to our customers, we can take it to federal court.”
McNulty said the U.S. Postal Service is taking steps to increase security for mail, like installing reinforced steel mailboxes and cluster boxes, such as the ones found at apartment complexes, and strengthening authentication processes to prevent change-of-address fraud.
Still, she said, the “No. 1 way” that people can prevent mail theft is to retrieve their mail from their mailbox before dark every day.
McNulty also encouraged victims of mail theft, whether they lose junk mail or something valuable, to report the crime.
One way is to respond to letters from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service that are sent out to an area after an incident is reported. Accurate responses to the letters can help the agency determine the scope of the problem.
“We do want to help them and make sure they are in our cases as victims,” McNulty said, “and if they’ve suffered any financial losses, we can help them recover that, or at least attempt to.”