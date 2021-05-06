Earlier in the pandemic, it seemed just about everybody wanted to adopt a dog.
Now, with the public health crisis subsiding, everybody wants to adopt a dog trainer.
As people return to work after months at home with Rover, local trainers find themselves busier than they’ve been in a long time — mostly because many canines are going through separation anxiety.
“I get calls like 10 times a day from people,” said longtime Santa Fe dog trainer Heidi Kingsbury. “I’m a social worker, too, so the calls are usually about the people. Now, it’s about the doggies.”
She and other local dog trainers said there’s a twofold demand for their services.
First, people who could not access dog training classes during the pandemic want that service now.
“I think everybody went out and adopted a dog and didn’t think it through,” said Deborah Tolar, a member manager and trainer at Santa Fe Dog LLC. “I do see a lack of training with dogs, so now I’m busy.”
Second, dog owners who are going to be spending more time at the office realize they have to prepare their pets for the change after a year of individualized attention.
“We want the dog to be comfortable being alone,” Tolar said. “It requires skills. It’s like parenting. People do not automatically know how to do that. You need the dog to be safe, you need to know where the dog is at and you don’t want to get in trouble with neighbors because your dog is vocalizing.”
Several Santa Fe dog trainers said they’ve got more than enough work to keep them busy now. Phone calls made to some dog trainers in town Tuesday led to answering machines with messages saying they’ve got a waiting list of clients but can refer business to another trainer.
“I’m flooded with calls,” Kingsbury said. “I’m triaging people. I can’t handle it all alone.”
The challenge is not limited to Santa Fe: Media reports from around the country tell similar tales of people emerging from pandemic caves and anxious to train the dog they leave behind. And the pandemic numbers are big: The American Pet Products Association reports that about 12.6 million households adopted new pets from March to December 2020.
While not every American dog owner can be expected to send their pets to school, many do. And now, the potential for separation anxiety may be causing trouble for both parents and pups of all ages.
Boarding them may not be the answer for every dog, said Kathy Jacksonc of Lucky Dawg Day Care in Santa Fe.
“They’re used to being home with their mom and dad,” she said of the dogs. “They’re asking, ‘Why are you dropping me off here?’ They get anxious and have what we call separation anxiety.”
But if you want to board dogs not accustomed to being in day care centers, start part time, she said.
“Work it out to where you bring them once or twice a week to a boarding house,” she said. “Or if you can, leave them for a half a day as compared to a full day. Ease into it slowly.”
Dog trainers say another way to mitigate the separation factor is to segue back into work part time, if possible, so the dog can acclimate to the change in habit.
“Go back gradually,” Kingsbury said. “Don’t do it abruptly because they get scared.”
Given how many people adopted dogs during the pandemic, it’s a healthy sign that people are choosing training over returning those pets to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society, spokesman Murad Kirdar said.
The shelter has seen few instances of people returning an adopted dog to the shelter — just one, in fact, over the past two months (and that dog has found another home).
The shelter is looking for ways to increase its own training programs now, Kirdar said, “because of a spike in people wanting to get their dogs trained.”
The shelter is doing small one-on-one and online trainings to start with, he said. It’s also initiated a community training class that, among other goals, can teach an owner and dog how to take a hike together.
“If we can train more and more, then dogs won’t get returned [to the shelter],” Kirdar said. “If dogs don’t get training, they could get returned to us.”
Dog training programs will be helpful in the post-pandemic world because of the freedom it will give humans and the confidence it will give dogs, he said.
“That’s gonna allow people to leave home, go back to work, go to the movies, go to the restaurant, because all of a sudden dogs are gonna be left alone for two hours or four hours or six hours,” Kirdar said.
