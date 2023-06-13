Riding the swift, serpentine rivers in Northern New Mexico has never been more fun or treacherous.
Heavy snowmelt combined with ample spring rains have made the waters flow higher and faster, converting stretches of the rivers, where rafters floated down briskly a year ago, into torrential thrill rides.
The elevated rapids, aside from amping up adrenaline, have turned deadly, with three rafters dying on the Rio Grande near Taos in the past month.
The deaths have prompted authorities to emphasize safety in the more challenging conditions, whether visitors are rafting, kayaking, inner-tubing or even wading into the water.
With rafting, the safe practices include wearing a life jacket, going with a licensed guide and companions, ensuring you have all the necessary gear and realistically assessing your physical ability.
“If you haven’t experienced this type of environment before, where things are running higher, faster, think about your ability if you went into the water — are you going to be able to get to shore?” said Wendy Mason, a spokeswoman for the New Mexico State Parks Division. “Please know your limitations.”
Mason and Bureau of Land Management officials emphasized the importance of wearing a life jacket. In fact, everyone on a raft, canoe and kayak is required by law to don one.
“Wearing a life jacket, you’re going to have a better chance,” Mason said. “Even if you’re just going to go in for a swim, it’s something to consider when the water is moving so fast.”
State and federal park managers leave it up to adult visitors to use their common sense about water recreation. They won’t close access to fast-flowing rivers, despite the increased hazards, except to remove an obstruction such as a fallen tree or large chunk of debris.
Mason said the voluminous current is more apt to scoop up logs, branches and other debris from the shore and carry them downstream, creating dangerous objects for rafters to hit.
It’s all the more reason to go only with a professional guide, she said, but cautioned nothing is foolproof.
Last week, one man died and two other participants were injured when their raft flipped on the Racecourse section of the Rio Grande on a guided trip with Far Flung Adventures, based near Taos.
Four days earlier, John Matteson, 73, of Colorado died while rafting Taos Box, a challenging route with Class 4 and 5 rapids made more difficult by the intensified river flow. That man also was accompanied by a guide from Far Flung Adventures.
On May 6, filmmaker David Bishop, who was living in Española, died while rafting the Racecourse stretch.
A U.S. Geological Survey gauge in the area measured the current at 3,070 cubic feet per second Saturday, triple the maximum volume recorded last year.
A BLM spokeswoman noted water levels had dipped from the peak of two weeks ago, but still posed hazards.
“Although higher water levels can result in faster travel, all water levels can be hazardous as accidents still occur in much lower water levels,” Allison Sandoval wrote in an email.
Cisco Guevara, owner of Los Rios River Runners in Taos County, agreed the water was ebbing and said he expects in the next week the levels will be down to what’s considered normal for this time of year.
Guevara said his company continues to do its normal vetting of rafters in the aftermath of the three deaths.
They look at the clients’ ages, fitness, skills, experience and whether they have any health conditions when judging what’s an appropriate route that day, he said.
“The river changes every day — we have to look at it every day, and the people,” Guevara said. “We look for red flags — old people, overweight people, no experience, really small children.”
He allows his guides to decide which trips the customers can handle or whether they shouldn’t raft at all, he said.
The snowmelt makes the water pretty cold, Guevara said. Earlier in the year, wetsuits are mandatory for all rafters, but now in late spring he judges whether various clients need the wetsuits, depending on where they come from, he said.
Someone from a warm-weather state like Florida definitely would need one, whereas someone from Michigan probably would not, he said.
Still, park managers advise all paddlers to wear a wetsuit and booties in the spring and early summer, especially when air and water temperatures combine to 120 degrees or less, to avoid hypothermia. Paddlers should always wear them in Class 5 rapids that are likely to toss them into the water, they say.
Mason said more people are expected to jump on the water — in rivers and lakes — or hang out near it during the upcoming Fourth of July weekend and holiday, just as they did on Memorial Day weekend. That doesn’t automatically mean there will be more incidents, but it increases the chances, she said.
“There’s more of it, and people are really excited about it,” Mason said.