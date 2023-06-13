Riding the swift, serpentine rivers in Northern New Mexico has never been more fun or treacherous.

Heavy snowmelt combined with ample spring rains have made the waters flow higher and faster, converting stretches of the rivers, where rafters floated down briskly a year ago, into torrential thrill rides.

The elevated rapids, aside from amping up adrenaline, have turned deadly, with three rafters dying on the Rio Grande near Taos in the past month.