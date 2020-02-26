Unless you're showing flu-like symptoms and have traveled to China or South Korea recently, you won't be approved for a coronavirus test in New Mexico.
New Mexico so far has zero cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, making the state Health Department guidelines for approving the tests fairly strict at the moment.
If a person goes to the hospital complaining of coronavirus symptoms — fever, coughing, headache, difficulty breathing — and has just returned from a trip to China, the doctor will call the Health Department to discuss whether testing is called for.
If the health official gives the OK, the medical provider will conduct a test — such as swabbing the nose and throat or drawing blood — and then send samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"They [patients] would have to be sick. They would have to be in a higher-risk category," state epidemiologist Dr. Michael Landen said.
Landen expects New Mexico to begin testing soon for the virus at an Albuquerque laboratory, which means doctors will be able to send samples there instead of a federal lab.
If a serious outbreak occurs in the state, testing will expand greatly, allowing health care providers to order tests at commercial labs, Landen said. That was the progression of testing — federal, state, commercial — that happened during the H1N1 flu pandemic in 2009, he said.
All states should receive federal money that Congress funnels toward combating the virus, just as they did with the Ebola, Zika and swine flu epidemics, he said.
More than three dozen countries have at least one reported coronavirus case, making world health officials fear the disease is on the verge of becoming a pandemic.
Alex Yee, a former Santa Fe Care Center employee, said his bosses gave him four days to get test results proving he didn't have coronavirus. They claimed they were concerned about his wife recently traveling to Italy, where the disease has swiftly spread in the country's north.
"It was extremely unrealistic," Yee said of the deadline.
An area hospital he contacted told him he has to show symptoms to be tested, which he did not, he said. And even if they did test him, it could take a couple weeks before he would receive the results, so he would miss his tight deadline, he said.
When he told his supervisor that he couldn't meet her demand, he was fired, Yee said. The care center, which had a recent change of management, probably came up with the testing requirement to get rid of him, he said.
The center's administrator declined to discuss the case, other than to say she has to protect the 96 residents from this growing threat.
"The employer had set him up for an impossible task," Landen said. "The employer put an unreasonable condition on the employee."
Yee clearly would not qualify for a test, Landen said. He's not displaying symptoms, Italy is not on the list of high-risk countries and he didn't travel outside the U.S.
Even if his spouse had visited a high-risk country, it would not be enough for a test, Landen said. A person must be in contact with someone who is confirmed as infected, and there are only 60 of those cases in the U.S., he said.
The worst outbreaks are in China, which has more than 78,000 reported cases, and South Korea, where more than 1,500 cases have been reported, according to the World Health Organization.
Italy is a distant third with 470 cases, with almost all cases reported in the country's northern region. The still relatively low number is why someone who has traveled to Italy doesn't qualify for a test, at least for now, Landen said.
"That's obviously evolving or changing," Landen said.
