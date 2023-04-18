As the state Taxation and Revenue Department prepares to start sending out the latest batch of tax rebates, thousands of New Mexicans are still waiting to receive last year's checks.
Some 16,000 rebate checks sent by mail bounced back as undeliverable, and an additional 18,000 have been sidelined by errors in 2021 tax returns.
"We're working really hard to get this money into the pockets of New Mexicans as quickly and as efficiently as we can because we know New Mexicans are struggling with inflation, high prices of fuel and food and other necessities," Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke said in an interview Tuesday.
"We just want to make sure that with the state having an unprecedented budget surplus right now, that we share that surplus with taxpayers as quickly as we can," she said.
Schardin Clarke said the state has issued close to 2.5 million rebate checks to more than 900,000 taxpayers since last summer.
The first batch came after the 30-day legislative session in 2022, when the Legislature approved and the governor signed into law a tax package that included income-based tax rebates of $250 for single filers and $500 for married couples filing jointly.
The tax package was followed by a nearly $700 million economic relief measure approved during a one-day special session in April 2022 that provided $500 rebates to single filers and $1,000 to married couples filing jointly, regardless of income. Those rebates were distributed in two equal parts.
But not every rebate reaches its intended recipient.
"The 18,000 where the tax return is in error, we're working those, and we've brought more staff on board to just try to work down that queue," Schardin Clarke said. "We're definitely prioritizing the processing of those 2021 returns that are in error since that is the underpinning for the new rebates as well."
The state is poised to start sending out the newest round of tax rebates in mid-June.
A tax return may be in error for various reasons, Schardin Clarke said.
It "might be missing some information. Maybe it's missing a certain schedule that needs to be attached. It could have been computed incorrectly. It could have been handwritten, and it's illegible," she said. "A return might also be held up from processing due to fraud concerns."
While the state is whittling down the number of rebates due to taxpayers whose returns had errors, the estimated 16,000 rebate checks marked as undeliverable are "a little bit trickier," Schardin Clarke said.
"Often the taxpayer just needs to provide us an address update so that we can resend it to them," she said, adding taxpayers can change their mailing address online at tap.state.nm.us/TAP/.
Taxpayers have until May 31 to file a 2021 tax return and become eligible for rebates for both last year and this year.
When Schardin Clarke appeared before the Senate Rules Committee for a confirmation hearing in February, Sen. Mark Moores, R-Albuquerque, told her lawmakers had received "a lot of calls" about undelivered tax rebates.
"There seems to be a lot of delays and a lot of people not getting those tax rebates, and we're talking about doing another one this year," he said at the time. "Talk to us about what you learned from that and how we're going to do a better job if we do rebates this year."
While the rebates were still under discussion at that point, Schardin Clarke said the process would be smoother.
Last year, the state began issuing rebates while it was still processing tax returns. This year's rebates are based on the 2021 tax filing year, which is complete.
"A tax year is sort of like a season, and the dust has to settle," she said Tuesday. "Last year in May, we started issuing rebates based on tax returns that had just been due about maybe four weeks before, so we were trying to do both things at once — trying to process all those returns and finalize them at the same time we were trying to gear up to issue the rebates."
The state and others also were dealing with supply shortage issues last year, a problem that hasn't been completely alleviated but is better now, she said. "We were having a hard time even getting our hands on enough envelopes."
As she said in February, Schardin Clarke said Tuesday the state's fiscal agent bank, Wells Fargo Bank, will be printing and mailing this year's rebates.
"Internally, we could only print and mail about 15,000 [rebate checks] per day with our equipment," while Wells Fargo can print and mail about 50,000 daily, she said. "It's more than triple the speed that the paper checks will go out starting mid-June. We were estimating that it'll take about seven to 10 business days to print and mail all the paper checks, so that'll be considerably faster than what was experienced last year."
Asked in February why the rebates weren't issued electronically, Shardin Clarke said about two-thirds were deposited directly into taxpayers' bank accounts.
"That's where we have current banking information for the taxpayer," Schardin Clarke said. "But the remainder … we don't have the banking information or the authorization to be able to direct deposit it, so we mail it."
While the state won't start sending out this year's rebates — $500 for single filers and $1,000 for married couples — for about another two months, Charlie Moore, a spokesman for the Taxation and Revenue Department, said some New Mexicans are anxious to get the money.
"The calls are already starting to come in," he said. "It speaks to the need, I guess."