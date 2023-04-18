As the state Taxation and Revenue Department prepares to start sending out the latest batch of tax rebates, thousands of New Mexicans are still waiting to receive last year's checks.

Some 16,000 rebate checks sent by mail bounced back as undeliverable, and an additional 18,000 have been sidelined by errors in 2021 tax returns.

"We're working really hard to get this money into the pockets of New Mexicans as quickly and as efficiently as we can because we know New Mexicans are struggling with inflation, high prices of fuel and food and other necessities," Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke said in an interview Tuesday.

