New Mexico is expecting record-setting revenue next year, but that may not be enough for state agencies.
Departments within state government are requesting a 17 percent average increase from the state’s general fund for the next budget year compared to the current one, but the fund is projected to receive only 12.8 percent in “new money” for the 2021 fiscal year, which begins in July.
And the director of the Legislative Finance Committee, which makes budget recommendations to lawmakers ahead of the session, is urging no more than single-digit growth due to uncertainty about oil prices and the economy.
“It’s on the high side,” David Abbey said about the agencies’ requests. “They see the revenue flooding in and they want to get their share.”
The requests could set up a debate on how much to allow state agencies to grow as the legislative and executive branches prepare their recommendations ahead of January’s legislative session, when lawmakers will approve a new budget.
Something will need to give, experts said. It’s highly unlikely agencies will get the amounts they want if the revenue estimates stay where they are.
“I can’t believe they were so shy and they held it to 17 percent,” said Sen. John Arthur Smith, a Deming Democrat and chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. “I say that tongue and cheek.
“They know they’re going to run into issues with Senate Finance,” added Smith. “We’re going to proceed cautiously.”
Some agencies are asking for very large increases.
Those in commerce and industry have requested an average increase of 30 percent, with the Tourism Department asking for a 43 percent increase, the Public Regulation Commission asking for a 22 percent increase and the Spaceport Authority requesting 260 percent more, according to an LFC document obtained by The New Mexican.
The Environment Department has requested a 72 percent increase, while the Border Authority wants 69 percent more.
The only agencies to ask for less are the Public Employees Retirement Association and the Children, Youth and Families Department, with the latter losing a large chunk of its operations to the new Early Childhood Education and Care Department.
Public school budgets are not part of the 17 percent average figure as their requests are not yet due.
Abbey said it’s good agencies are asking for what they want, especially since there’s a lot of pent-up demand left over from belt-tightening years when the budget was lean.
And Smith said there may well be some agencies that need big increases, noting corrections, health care and aging as possible areas.
“But we also of course say, ‘Don’t overdo it,’ ” Abbey said. “It needs to have some relation to reality.”
“Hope springs eternal,” Smith added.
Economists from the legislative and executive branches announced projections in August that state government will receive an estimated $907 million in “new” money next budget year, with revenue projected at just under $8 billion as oil and gas production continues to increase in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico.
The revenue projections would allow the state to draft a budget in the next legislative session that exceeds the $7 billion threshold passed this year.
Still, Abbey noted that state economists have voiced a number of risks that could make revenue come in lower than the projections.
The new estimates are “heavily dependent” on oil price and production activity, and next budget year’s energy revenue could decline $1.4 billion below the current projections if oil prices and the number of active rigs were to drop, the LFC said in an August report.
There’s also a possibility that the U.S. economy could fall into recession, especially given the U.S.-China trade war and weakening global growth.
“The economists are concerned,” Abbey said.
Budget growth may also need to be single-digit if the Legislature moves forward with a proposal, first made by the Department of Finance and Administration last month, to create a new permanent fund for early childhood education, Abbey said. Putting aside money for that fund would mean less recurring money for state agencies.