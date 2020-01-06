Tuffy lived up to her name.
Eight days after surviving a car crash that injured her owner and left her alone to fight for survival through Santa Fe’s brittle winter nights, the 4-year-old female terrier-poodle mix was returned safe and sound by a dog-loving Santa Fean.
“It’s awesome, more than a miracle,” said Bernadette Trujillo of Belen, the niece of Tuffy’s owner, Chris Azure of Socorro, who is recovering from injuries from the accident and was unavailable to comment.
Exactly how Tuffy endured Santa Fe’s icy winter weather of the past several days, no one is certain. She may have been lucky just to have survived a Dec. 27 crash on Interstate 25 between Old Pecos Trail and the Eldorado exit. Azure is still recovering from injuries he sustained, and Trujillo said her uncle still does not remember what caused the accident.
Family members said the terrified dog scrambled out of Azure’s vehicle in the moments after the crash and disappeared into the wintry Santa Fe frontier.
“There was snow, cold, coyotes, and she was afraid of everybody and everything and so scared from the accident,” said Brittany Gonzales of Socorro, another Azure niece.
But Saturday afternoon, Claudia Inoue, who lives near Turquoise Trail Elementary School south of Santa Fe, found and caught the terrified dog.
“When we got the news that she was alive, our day was made,” Gonzales said.
Such stories of dogs getting lost and then found again against all odds, thanks to the efforts of human allies, can be found in Northern New Mexico. In 2017, Beans the dog got lost while on a visit to the Santa Fe area and somehow survived for six weeks on his own before caring folks managed to trap him and return him to his owners in Oklahoma.
Still, Tuffy’s chances were dubious, particularly as Santa Fe’s nighttime temperatures dipped far below freezing. But these days, volunteers searching for confused critters do more than just walk the beat or drive around the neighborhood. They use social media outlets to let others know to be on the lookout.
Inoue, for example, said she was told by a neighbor about a small white dog wearing a pink sweater and wandering the area in the Rancho San Marcos subdivision south of town Saturday.
The neighbor had seen a post about Tuffy on a neighborhood app. Inoue, an animal lover who said she has been involved in trying to find lost pets for years, set out in her car to see if she could help. Amazingly, the search ended on her 25-acre property.
She found the dog, got out of her car and tried to pick Tuffy up. Though the dog responded by nipping at Inoue, she used her coat to wrap up the dog and drive her home.
“These happy ending stories are rare, but they do happen,” Inoue said.
Among the volunteers involved in the effort to rescue Tuffy were members of the Team Frijoles lost pet recovery program in Santa Fe.
Conrad Mahaffey, a member of the group, said as soon as the team was notified, they hung posters in the area where the accident took place, set up a comfort station not far from the crash site and used social media to get the word out about Tuffy.
“Thank God our methods usually work,” he said. “It’s an amazing story — the fact of how tiny she was and how far she traveled [at least 10 miles]. We kind of knew she knew where she was going, and we kind of knew she was heading home.”
Tuffy suffered a touch of frostbite on one paw, but her pink sweater may have helped her survive the frigid temperatures, Mahaffey said.
“She’s lucky,” he said. “That’s one little tough dog for sure. Was she named correctly, or what?”
