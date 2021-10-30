Daphney Romero is decked out in a unicorn getup this weekend for Halloween, horn and all.
"I'm getting candy," said the 7-year-old, wearing blue and purple sparkly highlights as her mother, Desiree, admired a shiny green 1952 Chevrolet outside the Santa Fe Harley-Davidson dealership during a "trunk-or-treat" event Saturday.
Last year, the pair stayed close to home with family and visited a drive-thru haunted house.
"This year, we get to be back in the community," said Desiree Romero. "Seeing all our friends we haven't seen in a couple years."
Others were dressed as superheroes, monsters, critters and mermaids — but no matter the outfit, all seemed excited to be out and about for Halloween, 18 months into the pandemic.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given the green light for trick-or-treating this year — a welcomed contrast to the lack of in-person Halloween events in 2020.
In a national TV interview last week, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky encouraged children to put on their costumes and stay outside to enjoy trick-or-treating.
CDC officials said that events such as trick-or-treating and hayrides posed a higher risk last year than they do this year — in part because of the availability of vaccines.
Last year, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told families to stay in.
Now, outdoor events such as corn mazes, trick-or-treating and parades are in, as COVID-19 is less likely to spread in open air than enclosed indoor settings. Mask-wearing and social distancing are advised for families headed to indoor events, such as parties, according to the American Academy for Pediatrics.
Those who trick-or-treat should stick to small groups and avoid crowding around doorways when collecting their candy, according to healthykids.org.
The website encourages people to offer prepackaged candies and to consider lining them up on a table outside the house for trick-or-treaters. People handing out candy are also advised to wear masks, as they might interact with young children.
It also notes that masks that fit snugly against the mouth and nose are not the same as whole-face costume masks — and that wearing both could make breathing more difficult.
And while recommendations on Halloween celebrations are less stringent in 2021, the New Mexico Department of Health reported recently that community transmission across the state remains high, and that between Oct. 12 and Oct. 25, Santa Fe County counted 386 more cases.
On Oct. 28 last year, the state counted 657 cases. On the same date this year, the state counted 1,300.
