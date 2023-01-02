122922 mt microbusiness loans 1

Nia Harris peers through the window of her unopened integrated cannabis microbusiness, Herban Oasis, in Albuquerque on Thursday. Harris said she applied for a $250,000 microbusiness loan with the New Mexico Finance Authority but so far has only received a portion of it to help with expenses.

 Marianne Todd/The New Mexican

The New Mexico Finance Authority created a $5 million pilot loan program in April to gauge the needs of the smallest operators in the state’s newly regulated recreational cannabis industry.

So far, however, just $80,000 has been disbursed to licensed microbusinesses, in large part because many applicants don’t meet the strict criteria to qualify.

They lack the 90% collateral required to secure their loans, said Ryan Decker, a policy and capital strategist with the finance authority.

120922 mt microbusiness loans 2

Matt Munoz talks with Francisco Chavez, a customer at his Albuquerque integrated cannabis microbusiness, on Dec. 9. Munoz and his partners are applying for a $250,000 microbusiness loan through the New Mexico Finance Authority for additional capital. They’ve already invested $350,000 in the venture.

