The New Mexico Finance Authority created a $5 million pilot loan program in April to gauge the needs of the smallest operators in the state’s newly regulated recreational cannabis industry.

So far, however, just $80,000 has been disbursed to licensed microbusinesses, in large part because many applicants don’t meet the strict criteria to qualify.

They lack the 90% collateral required to secure their loans, said Ryan Decker, a policy and capital strategist with the finance authority.

