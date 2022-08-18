The city of Santa Fe has approved multiple contracts intended to expedite a sluggish internal process that has led to three consecutive tardy audits.

City officials say the contracts, approved in the past few weeks, will help the city get on the right track with future audits — with some cautiously optimistic the 2022 fiscal year audit will be submitted by the Dec. 15 deadline.

But a key component remains missing from the equation — a full-time director for the city’s Finance Department.

