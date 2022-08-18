The city of Santa Fe has approved multiple contracts intended to expedite a sluggish internal process that has led to three consecutive tardy audits.
City officials say the contracts, approved in the past few weeks, will help the city get on the right track with future audits — with some cautiously optimistic the 2022 fiscal year audit will be submitted by the Dec. 15 deadline.
But a key component remains missing from the equation — a full-time director for the city’s Finance Department.
At a City Council meeting last week, City Manager John Blair said the city is close to hiring a finance director, with the belief an announcement could be made next week.
The new hire will manage a department in the midst of a sweeping modernization effort and a staffing shortage. The vacancy issues have led to a string of consultant contracts for work that otherwise would be completed by city employees.
“One of the primary duties of that finance director will be to build out our finance staff, including our accounting team, so that we can wean ourselves off of these contracts in future years,” Blair said said during the meeting.
Santa Fe has been without a finance director since April 30, when Blair announced the termination of Mary McCoy, who’d headed the department for four years.
The city doesn’t comment on personnel matters, but her departure came just days after State Auditor Brian Colón said he had lost faith in the Finance Department over a late audit for fiscal year 2021 — the fourth time in five years the city missed its deadline.
Since McCoy’s exit, Assistant Finance Director Alexis Lotero has held the title of interim finance director, but Interim Assistant Finance Director Ricky Bejarano, hired as chief accounting officer in 2022, has primarily provided the council with updates regarding the audit. It’s a role previously handled by McCoy.
Reilly White, an associate professor at the University of New Mexico Anderson School of Management who also does consulting work regarding national economic trends, said he isn’t surprised it has taken the city almost five months to find an adequate replacement, pointing both to Santa Fe’s recent history and expectations behind the position, plus the overall employment landscape.
“In an already-challenging market to find qualified financial professionals, this particular job is particularly challenging to hire for, and that takes into context all of the history-related details to take into account,” he said.
White said stronger job prospects and higher salaries for private-sector finance employees, combined with a tendency for government workers to remain at their positions longer, play into the difficulties municipalities face in replacing top-level finance administrators.
“We have a really strong job market,” White said. “One characteristic of it is we have a really high quit rate.”
Finding employees in the finance and accounting fields has proven increasingly difficult over the past 10 years, according to a study by the accounting firm Deloitte, mainly due to retention issues.
The company found almost 83 percent of hiring managers for finance and accounting positions for public companies said they have trouble retaining employees, while just under 70 percent in private companies said the same.
In that same study, 83 percent of hiring managers for public companies and municipalities are preparing to work harder to attract employees heading into 2023, compared to 74 percent of private hiring managers.