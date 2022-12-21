112222_ColdHomeless3.jpg

A homeless woman who didn’t want to be named sits outside Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place on Cerrillos Road with her friend, Shawn, while wrapped in a blanket and layers of clothing last month. With wind chills in Santa Fe expected to drop below zero in the coming days, the city activated its 'Code Blue' protocol under which homeless shelters make extra room and outreach efforts increase.

 Javier Gallegos/New Mexican File Photo

State health officials are advising people to stay inside and dress in warm layers in response to the frigid temperatures and below-zero wind chills expected to hit New Mexico in the coming days.

Record low temperatures and high winds are expected to move into northeastern New Mexico on Wednesday night and hit much of the country ahead of the Christmas weekend, posing severe health risks and affecting holiday travel.

While Santa Fe will be less hard hit than other areas of the state and nation, wind chills could drop temperatures to 6 degrees in the city Thursday morning and zero degrees Friday morning — cold enough for city officials to activate the "Code Blue" protocol under which homeless shelters make extra room and city employees double up their outreach efforts to get people out of the deadly cold.

