Mandela International Magnet School’s Soloman Ehlers hugs his mother, Karen Davis, after receiving his award at the Super Scholars event hosted by Century Bank and The Santa Fe New Mexican on Wednesday at Eldorado Hotel & Spa.
Santa Fe Indian School’s Hailey Capitan, wearing her softball uniform, smiles between her mother and sister before the presentation of awards at the Super Scholars event hosted by Century Bank and The Santa Fe New Mexican on Wednesday at Eldorado Hotel & Spa.
New Mexico School for the Arts' Noelani Van Loon embraces her friend Loulee Wilson from Santa Fe Waldorf School while waiting in line to check in for the Super Scholars event hosted by Century Bank and The Santa Fe New Mexican on Wednesday at Eldorado Hotel & Spa.
Anna Maggiore, one of the night’s presenters from Century Bank, double checks the colleges the night’s Super Scholars would be attending before the the event hosted by Century Bank and The Santa Fe New Mexican on Wednesday at Eldorado Hotel & Spa.
Mandela International Magnet School’s Soloman Ehlers hugs his mother, Karen Davis, after receiving his award at the Super Scholars event hosted by Century Bank and The Santa Fe New Mexican on Wednesday at Eldorado Hotel & Spa.
Santa Fe Indian School’s Hailey Capitan, wearing her softball uniform, smiles between her mother and sister before the presentation of awards at the Super Scholars event hosted by Century Bank and The Santa Fe New Mexican on Wednesday at Eldorado Hotel & Spa.
New Mexico School for the Arts' Noelani Van Loon embraces her friend Loulee Wilson from Santa Fe Waldorf School while waiting in line to check in for the Super Scholars event hosted by Century Bank and The Santa Fe New Mexican on Wednesday at Eldorado Hotel & Spa.
Anna Maggiore, one of the night’s presenters from Century Bank, double checks the colleges the night’s Super Scholars would be attending before the the event hosted by Century Bank and The Santa Fe New Mexican on Wednesday at Eldorado Hotel & Spa.
They are super, they are scholars — and they are much more.
More than six dozen of the city's most accomplished high school seniors were lauded for their achievements at the 37th Super Scholars event, held Wednesday night at the Eldorado Hotel & Spa.
Century Bank and The New Mexican sponsor Super Scholars, which returned after a three-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the students, many of the city's top teachers also are lauded, picked by the students as their most influential instructors.
It was an evening of celebration — and of eye-popping possibilities — as student after student heard an impressive list of their successes read to a ballroom full of parents, friends and educators. Almost all are headed to college somewhere; some as close as Santa Fe Community College and others as far away as Massachusetts and Washington state.
Twelve public, private, parochial and charter schools were represented. Santa Fe High and Capital High, the city's largest, each had 15 seniors introduced.
Some of the seniors starred on athletic fields or the stage in high school. Others worked in finance or volunteered to help younger kids. Still others simply tried to make things better for their schools, their friends, their parents. All of it — past, present, future — was packed into a 2½-hour ceremony.
There was laughter and celebration and encouragement.
"Your friends, families and ancestors are all counting on you not only to become those doctors, lawyers ... but to be poll workers and jurors and coaches and mentors in your communities and be part of something bigger than yourselves," said New Mexican publisher Pat Dorsey.
Brian Egolf, a former speaker of the state House of Representatives, encouraged students in the audience to hold onto the joy they found in high school.
"Don't lose sight of what you're passionate about," he said.
In many cases, the passion was obvious. At least that was the case for Santa Fe Indian School's Hailey Capitan, who came to the ceremony still dressed in her softball uniform. SFIS defeated West Las Vegas in the state tournament Wednesday, but Capitan — her cheekbones covered with gold glitter where eyeblack would normally be — said the Super Scholars honor helped make her day.
"Being here today, you know, I represent my community and it's really an honor," said Capitan, who grew up in the small northwestern New Mexico town of Crownpoint. "My family's behind me, and they're supporting me and, you know, there's just reassurance that I'm, like, doing OK. Like I'm doing good so far."
Capitan, a 4.0 student, plans to attend the University of Arizona. Eventually she wants to become a nurse.
Those who helped the students get to graduation and beyond also were honored, as teachers took center stage for a moment. For some, the moment was humbling.
"The biggest honor," said Monte del Sol teacher Elizabeth Tidrick, "is watching them come into class every day."
The three-year absence of the event due to the pandemic was noticeable, said Century Bank President and CEO Max Myers, who said his organization had missed putting it on and kiddingly told the crowd that as a high school student he wouldn't have been part of a Super Scholars group.
"It is such a classic opportunity to salute not just the students, but the teachers," he said in an interview.