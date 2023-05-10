They are super, they are scholars — and they are much more.

More than six dozen of the city's most accomplished high school seniors were lauded for their achievements at the 37th Super Scholars event, held Wednesday night at the Eldorado Hotel & Spa.

Century Bank and The New Mexican sponsor Super Scholars, which returned after a three-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the students, many of the city's top teachers also are lauded, picked by the students as their most influential instructors.

