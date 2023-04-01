After serving two tours in Afghanistan, Jonathan Sanchez came home to New Mexico a broken man.
Sanchez, diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, witnessed — and survived — the ravages of war, from three roadside bombs exploding outside his vehicle to getting shot at with rocket-propelled grenades.
“There was gunfire about every day,” he recalled Friday. “There was people blown up right before my eyes.”
Sanchez turned to alcohol and then to cocaine to numb his pain.
Now 32 and on a path to sobriety, Sanchez is getting a helping hand — a roof over his head, actually — from fellow veteran Alan Vigil, who donated his mobile home to Sanchez and his 5-year-old daughter, Faith.
The offer is contingent on Sanchez moving the mobile home from its current location on Galisteo Street to property next to his parents’ home in southwest Santa Fe. Sanchez can’t afford to pay for the move at the moment.
However, Ken Dettelbach isn’t going to let lack of finances stand in the way.
Dettelbach, a Vietnam veteran and co-founder of R&R For Vets Inc., a Santa Fe-based nonprofit, is asking other organizations — and anyone else who can help — to pitch in on the estimated $4,000 cost of moving the mobile home, setting it up on a block foundation and connecting it to utilities before an April 30 deadline.
“We’re gonna give this kid a clean home, a dry home, a safe home,” Dettelbach said, referring to Sanchez’s daughter.
“We’re really doing this for the kid,” he added. “So many kids don’t have that opportunity to have a normal life, so we’re creating a pathway for the kid.”
Dettelbach, who runs the nonprofit alongside his wife, Pam Scotty, has enlisted the help of two local churches and the Veterans Resource Center at Santa Fe Community College. He said they’ve raised $600 so far.
“We haven’t really put that [fundraising] phase in play,” he said. “We have a strong belief in the Lord as well and that he’s got a plan, and the plan is that we’ll get there.”
Greg Scargall, a friend of Sanchez’s who is the former veterans resource coordinator at the community college, said Sanchez deserves the community’s help.
“He’s been through a lot, and yet he’s just so resilient,” Scargall said. “No matter what’s come his way, he’s continued to show that warrior spirit of never giving up. He hasn’t given up on himself, and I know there’s been a lot of times that it could have been easy for him to have done that.”
Sanchez’s service to his country “is that of the highest caliber of patriotism,” Scargall said.
“He was one of the first work studies I had under me, and he was always willing and ready to help, to go out and volunteer to help others, whether it was serving at the homeless shelter or picking up trash for [the] Toss No Mas [anti-litter campaign and] Keep Santa Fe Beautiful,” Scagall said. “Jonathan is someone that just has a heart of gold.”
Scargall called Vigil’s donation of the mobile home a “beautiful” gesture.
“I really hope that others will pour in to help him really get settled into that new home,” he said of Sanchez. “He’s definitely a man worthy of everything that we can give to him because I know that he’s the kind of man that signed up to give it all.”
Sanchez said he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating from Christian Life Academy in 2008. He wanted to follow in the footsteps of his late grandfather, Fidel Sanchez, who served in World War II.
“He was involved in Omaha Beach,” he said of his grandfather.
Sanchez’s first deployment to Afghanistan was in November 2009.
“Our main job was to get supplies from one base to wherever they were needed, whether that be food or generators, things like that,” he said. “At one point, we were handing out some food to kiddos, and other points it was a little more crazy.”
He said he thought an atomic bomb had exploded the first time he heard artillery.
“I just closed my eyes because it was dark, it was nighttime, and I just closed my eyes and counted to three,” he said. “When I opened my eyes, I was like, ‘Wait, I’m not dead.’ ”
Sanchez said he didn’t ever have to shoot his weapon.
“I did take three IEDs, though,” he said, referring to improvised explosive devices. “I was outside of the vehicle on two of those blasts. … The thing that you remember is the smell and the dust falling … and other things like tires and metal shrapnel.”
He said he has vague memories of the blast from the third roadside bomb, almost as if he wants to forget it.
“I think that one rocked my brain,” he said.
In his second deployment, in May 2011, Sanchez went back to the war zone as a heavy equipment operator.
“We came under a fire a couple of times,” he said. “We had RPGs [rocket-propelled grenades] the first time. They were shooting at one of our outposts. I never had to discharge my weapon, but there were some close calls.”
When he was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps in 2012, he moved back to Santa Fe. He attended community college classes for a while and then became a wildland firefighter.
His drinking increased after his first deployment and continued after he got out of the military. He’s been on and off the wagon several times since.
After getting married and then divorced, Sanchez said he felt he had hit rock bottom. He moved in with his parents and started attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings regularly and volunteering.
“I started doing service and started getting involved,” he said. “Little by little, my purpose has come back.”
Although he relapsed about nine months ago, he said he’s been sober since. He now attends AA meetings daily and starts his day each morning by talking to God.
“The things that AA has taught me is progression, not perfection,” he said. “That is the one thing I go by because I’m going to make mistakes.”
Vigil, who donated his mobile home to Sanchez, said he wants to help a fellow veteran on his journey in life.
About a month ago, Vigil, who is downsizing and moving into an apartment, said he was eating at El Comal when he felt compelled to talk to another man in the restaurant and tell him he was giving away a mobile home.
The man turned out to be contractor Tom Medina, who has done work for the nonprofit R&R For Vets.
“Something said, ‘Go talk to this gentleman,’ ” Vigil said.
Medina, coincidentally, has hired Sanchez to do roofing work in the past. He put him in touch with Dettelbach.
“Everything fell in place,” Vigil said. “It’s a wonder how God works in our lives when we ask for direction.”
Asked why he decided to give his mobile home away instead of trying to sell it and make money, Vigil, a retired Santa Fe County government employee, said: “Because I was blessed.”
He said he also figured somebody might be in need.
“I knew that, ‘Hey, somebody might not have anything, but if you give them a gift, that might be just enough to get them over the hump,’ ” he said. “Now they got a place to live, to raise a familia, so then later on in life, he can bless somebody else.”
Vigil said he’s met Sanchez a couple of times.
“He’s just a gem,” Vigil said. “He’s got a lot of corazon por su niña. I know this will help them because there’s nothing like having your own place.”
Vigil said he smiled inside when Sanchez visited the three-bedroom mobile home for the first time.
“I could just see him lighting up from the inside. ‘Wow, this has three bedrooms? It has a washer and a dryer? Oh wow, it’s got a kitchen?’ I said, ‘Everything goes with it. The only thing I’m throwing away is a queen-sized bed [because] I’m getting a new one,’ ” Vigil recalled.
“I already thought, ‘This place is going to be good for him.’ It’ll give him a good start, and that’s what people need, is a good start,” he said.
Vigil called the push to help Sanchez a team effort.
“This isn’t like slalom skiing; this is like football,” he said. “Ken’s the quarterback. Tom Medina is the halfback. Jonathan is the receiver.”
And Vigil’s position?
“You could put me as — hey! — the center. ¿Que no o no? Because from the center goes to the quarterback,” he said, laughing.
For Vigil, the coach would be God.
“I’m a deep believer,” he said. “I believe in God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. He’s always been there. He’s been there for us all our lives. Look at all the blessings he bestowed upon us. The air we breathe. The ground we walk on. The food we eat. The clothes we wear. The houses we live in.”
While efforts to pay for the move of the mobile home are still underway, Sanchez said his daughter is thrilled about the possibility of moving into their own home. Sanchez said he and his ex-wife co-parent.
“She jumps for excitement,” he said about his little girl. “She just has a big smile from ear to ear, and she says ‘Yay!’ ”