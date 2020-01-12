As of Sunday, state legislators had introduced over 230 bills, memorials and resolutions for consideration during the upcoming legislative session, which will be focused on the state budget.
But some non-budget bills favored by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will find their way on to the docket, Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, told a group of about 100 people during a Journey Santa Fe event held at Collected Works in downtown.
That reality, Wirth said, will add to the workload and pressure during the deadline-driven, monthlong session.
“Thirty days to do an awful lot,” Wirth said. “The budget is the priority.”
Still, he said legislators will have any easier time dealing with the session under Lujan Grisham than they did during the Bill Richardson years.
He said Richardson, a Democrat who served as governor from 2003-10, pushed for “everything” during 30-day sessions, resulting in “complete chaos” at times. “It was kind of like doing a 60-day session during a 30-day session,” Wirth said.
Lujan Grisham later this week is expected to announce legislation she plans to champion during the session, which begins Jan. 21. Wirth said at least two of those likely bills — one legalizing the use of recreational marijuana and another that would give law enforcement personnel the right to take weapons and ammunition from anyone who is a danger to others — may have a tough time getting through.
“It will be very close,” Wirth said of an extreme risk protection bill. Last year, several Democrat lawmakers introduced a similar bill that stalled during the 60-day session.
Of the recreation marijuana bill, Wirth said: “Whether or not we can get something passed is yet to be determined.”
Another bill unsuccessfully pushed by the governor last year, a repeal of a decadesold anti-abortion bill, is unlikely to be considered this year, Wirth said.“We simply do not have the votes,” he said.
State law mandates that every other legislative session focus on the budget during a 30-day session, but the governor has the right to place any legislative item she likes on the agenda.
Winning over lawmakers from both parties on these contested issues, some of which Wirth said have “bipartisan support and bipartisan opposition,” could help shape her legacy.
During his one-hour presentation, Wirth said voters should also keep an eye out for a bill offering a solar tax credit, possible funding for charging stations for electric cars and an opportunity scholarship program that would work with other financial aid packages to ensure New Mexico students can attend college tuition-free.
One possible initiative discussed by lawmakers in the past — paying legislators a regular salary instead of the $161 stipend per-day they earn during the session — would likely not get traction this session because 2020 is an election year, Wirth said.
“We wouldn’t want it to pass it and not have much time to educate voters about it,” Wirth said of the idea, which he said he supports and which would require voters to approve a constitutional amendment. Such efforts have failed in the past, leaving New Mexico as one the few states that does not pay its lawmakers an annual salary.
All 112 legislative seats are up for reelection this year. Wirth, who is running for reelection, said he thinks Senate lawmakers who may be facing tough campaign fights this year will be “attuned to their constituents” during the session.
“Oh yeah,” he said. “There’s a lot of single-issue voters out there, so we’re going to listen.”
