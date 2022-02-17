Updated 7:10 a.m.

The district posted the following on its website:

Due to snow packed roads and icy conditions in some parts of the District that would prohibit the safe transportation of students to school, all school sites are CLOSED. Students in grades 9-12 will be in remote synchronous learning today. Grades K-8, please contact your child’s teacher(s) regarding parent-teacher conferences.

Santa Fe area closings and delays

1st District Court - Santa Fe

2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17

ESPANOLA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

2 HOUR BUS DELAY BUSES RUN ON MAIN ROADS ONLY Thu Feb 17

Institute of American Indian Arts

2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17

New Mexico School for the Deaf

OPENING 2 HOURS LATE Thu Feb 17

NM SCHOOL FOR THE ARTS
OPEN AT 10 A.M. Thu Feb 17

NM State Personnel Office
OPEN AT 10 A.M. SANTA FE OFFICES Thu Feb 17

NM Supreme Court Building
2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17

Pecos Independent Schools
2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17

Pojoaque Valley Public Schools
2 HOUR DELAY 2 HOUR DELAY, NO PRE-K - 5TH GRADE Thu Feb 17

Rio Arriba Magistrate Court
OPENING 2 HOURS LATE Thu Feb 17

Rio Grande School
2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17

Roots and Wings Community School
2 HOUR DELAY REMOTE LEARNING TODAY STARTING AT 11 Thu Feb 17

Santa Fe Co Magistrate Court
CLOSED Thu Feb 17

Santa Fe Community College
OPEN AT 10 A.M. Thu Feb 17

Santa Fe County Offices
2 HOUR DELAY SANTA FE COUNTY EMPLOYEES 2 HR DELAY Thu Feb 17

Santa Fe Higher Education Center
OPEN AT 10 A.M. Thu Feb 17

Santa Fe Indian School Buses
2 HOUR DELAY SFIS STAFF AND STUDENT 2-HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17

Santa Fe Public Schools
REMOTE SYNCHRONOUS DAY, GRADES 9-12 Thu Feb 17

Santo Nino Regional Catholic School
2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17

Taos Academy (State Charter)
2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17

Taos City Offices
OPENING 2 HOURS LATE Thu Feb 17

Taos County Government
OPENING 2 HOURS LATE TAOS COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICE 2HR DELAY Thu Feb 17

TAOS INTEGRATED SCHOOL OF ARTS
2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17

TAOS INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
REMOTE LEARNING ONLY Thu Feb 17

Taos Magistrate Court
OPENING 2 HOURS LATE Thu Feb 17

Taos Municipal Schools
2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17

Tierra Encantada Charter
2 HOUR DELAY CLASSES START AT 10:00 Thu Feb 17

