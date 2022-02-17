Updated 7:10 a.m.
The district posted the following on its website:
Due to snow packed roads and icy conditions in some parts of the District that would prohibit the safe transportation of students to school, all school sites are CLOSED. Students in grades 9-12 will be in remote synchronous learning today. Grades K-8, please contact your child’s teacher(s) regarding parent-teacher conferences.
For statewide closing and delay information, visit kob.com
Santa Fe area closings and delays
1st District Court - Santa Fe
2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17
ESPANOLA PUBLIC SCHOOLS
2 HOUR BUS DELAY BUSES RUN ON MAIN ROADS ONLY Thu Feb 17
Institute of American Indian Arts
2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17
New Mexico School for the Deaf
OPENING 2 HOURS LATE Thu Feb 17
NM SCHOOL FOR THE ARTS
NM State Personnel Office
NM Supreme Court Building
Pecos Independent Schools
Pojoaque Valley Public Schools
Rio Arriba Magistrate Court
Rio Grande School
Roots and Wings Community School
Santa Fe Co Magistrate Court
Santa Fe Community College
Santa Fe County Offices
Santa Fe Higher Education Center
Santa Fe Indian School Buses
Santa Fe Public Schools
Santo Nino Regional Catholic School
Taos Academy (State Charter)
Taos City Offices
Taos County Government
TAOS INTEGRATED SCHOOL OF ARTS
TAOS INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
Taos Magistrate Court
Taos Municipal Schools
Tierra Encantada Charter
