A winter weather system brought high winds and light precipitation to the Santa Fe area overnight Tuesday, and the region remains in a high wind warning through 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The winds were strong enough to knock down trees in the Santa Fe area.
A large spruce tree in front of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi came down sometime between 4 and 6 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Rev. Tim Martinez, causing damage to some light fixtures. High winds also toppled eight trees around the Capitol.
The National Weather Service in Albuquerque advises drivers to remain cautious on roadways through Wednesday evening, with wind gusts forecast to exceed 40 mph through much of the state and 60 mph in the northeast portion of New Mexico. The strongest winds are expected in the late morning to mid afternoon and could produce reduced visibility with blowing snow or blowing dust.
Daytime snow accumulations Wednesday are expected to be less than an inch.
The weather conditions caused dozens of late starts or closings Wednesday, mostly in the northwest corner.
Española Public Schools canceled classes Wednesday. In Santa Fe, the 1st Judicial Court is opening two hours late.
a plane was blown upside down at the airport
Would love to see that tree honored, decorated & lit up at Fort Marcy. I think it would be a great way to celebrate it's life and bring the community together.
[thumbup]
OMG, that tree his stood there for my entire life time.
