121521 jw treedown1.jpg

Matthew Encinias cuts away part of a downed Norway spruce in front of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi on Dec. 15, 2021 as cleanup crews work to clear away debris in downtown Santa Fe after a squall on Wednesday morning downed trees in the area.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

A winter weather system brought high winds and light precipitation to the Santa Fe area overnight Tuesday, and the region remains in a high wind warning through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

121521 jw treedown2.jpg

Benny Vigil drags away limbs from one of 8 tress toppled near the Roundhouse on Dec. 15, 2021 as cleanup crews work to clear away debris in downtown Santa Fe after a squall on Wednesday morning downed trees in the area.

The winds were strong enough to knock down trees in the Santa Fe area.

A large spruce tree in front of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi came down sometime between 4 and 6 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Rev. Tim Martinez, causing damage to some light fixtures. High winds also toppled eight trees around the Capitol.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque advises drivers to remain cautious on roadways through Wednesday evening, with wind gusts forecast to exceed 40 mph through much of the state and 60 mph in the northeast portion of New Mexico. The strongest winds are expected in the late morning to mid afternoon and could produce reduced visibility with blowing snow or blowing dust.

Daytime snow accumulations Wednesday are expected to be less than an inch.

The weather conditions caused dozens of late starts or closings Wednesday, mostly in the northwest corner.

Española Public Schools canceled classes Wednesday. In Santa Fe, the 1st Judicial Court is opening two hours late.

View (4) comments

(4) comments

M Friestad
michael friestad

a plane was blown upside down at the airport

Report Add Reply
Chris Ortega

Would love to see that tree honored, decorated & lit up at Fort Marcy. I think it would be a great way to celebrate it's life and bring the community together.

Report Add Reply
Emily Hartigan

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Lyndell Vallner

OMG, that tree his stood there for my entire life time.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.