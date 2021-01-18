Northern New Mexicans should prepare for a winter storm that could hit the state twice this week.
Jennifer Shoemake, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, said a storm system in the Baja California peninsula will pump moisture and wind into the state starting Monday evening and continue through midday Tuesday. Shoemake added the same system could reach the state later this week and bring mostly rain because of warmer temperatures associated with it.
“It’s definitely a complicated system,” Showmake said. “It does look like there could be more precipitation Thursday and Friday. We’re just uncertain as to who will have the best chances to see some of it.”
For Monday and Tuesday, Shoemake expects about 6 to 12 inches of snow for areas above 7,500 feet in Northern New Mexico, while elevations below that mark should see between 2 and 6 inches. Winter storm warning advisories were issued from the Sangre de Cristo Mountains north to the Colorado border, as well as for the Jemez Mountains.
Shoemake said Santa Fe could see at least an inch of snow, which could make for some icy road conditions Tuesday morning. Also accompanying the snow will be east winds between 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 45 mph. Santa Fe will see a high of 31 degrees Tuesday.
“Winds won’t be as strong across the northern mountains, so there is less of a chance for blowing snow,” Shoemake said.
However, windy conditions could lead to blowing snow in the East Mountain region near Albuquerque, as the National Weather Service already issued a high wind watch for the middle Rio Grande Valley region. The area will see 30- to 40-mph winds with gusts as high as 60.
Temperatures in Santa Fe will warm into the 40s by Thursday, when Shoemake said the next round of precipitation should arrive. Forecasts project a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain or snow showers starting Thursday night through Saturday.
