A powerful winter storm that moved into Northern New Mexico on Monday was expected to last through Wednesday night and could dump more than a foot of snow in parts of Santa Fe and other areas, meteorologists said.
The wintry weather, which was forecast to send temperatures into the teens overnight, prompted the New Mexico Department of Health to close its coronavirus testing site at an office on Letrado Steet in Santa Fe.
"Given the lack of sheltering, wind speeds and blowing snow, we had to make a last-minute decision," agency spokeswoman Marisa Maez said. "Staff are calling those who have registered to get them rescheduled.
"The testing website for locations has been updated to include, 'In case of inclement weather, please call the public health office first' " she added. "Our voicemail message did have this language on it today. We plan to implement text messages to clients in the event of another weather-related postponement."
The storm was a boon for crews battling the Luna Fire in canyons southeast of Taos, the U.S. Forest Service said in a news release.
The 10,000-acre wildfire, which started Oct. 17 outside the tiny community of Chacon near the Taos and Mora County line, had been threatening 400 homes and businesses, the Forest Service said. But thanks to 3 to 6 inches of snow that fell overnight, firefighters were able to increase containment of the blaze to 27 percent Monday from 5 percent Sunday.
The storm later forced crews to halt their efforts.
"In the afternoon, rain, snow and sleet began falling over the fire area," Forest Service spokeswoman Javonne Goodman said in a news release. "For the safety of firefighting resources, all personnel were pulled back to Base Camp at Mora High School."
That area is expected to receive 10 to 15 inches of snow between Monday night and Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.
"The fire will not be able to grow under these conditions," meteorologist David Craft said. "While it's unlikely to put it completely out, this is exactly what the doctor ordered and what everybody has been hoping for."
The number of people assigned to the fire dropped to 265 from 290 Sunday. They were being aided by three helicopters, three bulldozers and four fire engines.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
