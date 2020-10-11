Sam Gerberding stood in the parking lot outside the Inn of the Governors in downtown Santa Fe, surveying the sunny skies as the temperature topped 70 degrees.
There were tables and chairs under a breezeway intended for diners at the hotel’s Del Charro Saloon & Grill.
It was a good day for dining outside, Gerberding said.
But Del Charro was shut down. It closed recently after five employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
There will likely be several weeks of pleasant weather after the restaurant reopens. Still, winter’s coming, and restaurant operators relying on outdoor dining to offset the limited number of indoor diners they can serve, due to the state’s COVID-19-related restrictions, are wondering and worrying.
“If the weather would be miraculously mild, that would help tremendously,” Gerberding said.
Loyal customers are eager to return to Del Charro when it reopens, he said. The question many restaurant owners ask, he added, is whether they can survive if they have to close its outdoor dining areas because of inclement weather.
Right now, under the state’s public health restrictions, restaurants can serve up to 25 percent of their usual customer capacity indoors. With a troubling rise in coronavirus cases across the state in recent days, the outlook is grim for less-stringent limits on indoor dining in the coming months.
“It’s absolutely a conversation we are having,” said Gerberding, who not only manages the Inn of the Governors and Del Charro restaurant, but also serves as president of the New Mexico Restaurant Association.
“I wish we could say we have found a solution,” he said. “I don’t think there’s a collective solution yet. Each one of us is facing our own unique challenge on top of the general challenge of winter coming.”
The challenges may not always be obvious to the general public, he said.
First, the Santa Fe City Council has to approve an extension of a mid-July ordinance allowing outdoor dining and alcohol service. That ordinance is set to expire Oct. 31.
The City Council is expected to consider a measure extending the ordinance at its meeting Wednesday. Mayor Alan Webber, who supports the initiative, said he believes it will pass. Webber said the city has to do whatever it can to help restaurants get “through this terrible time.”
It’s not just a matter of city policies, Gerberding said.
Nor is it as simple as setting up outdoor space heaters or portable fireplaces near tables.
There’s also the matter of finding a way to provide cover from the wind and precipitation — rain, sleet, snow — that generally comes with the winter months. Health precautions mandate that outdoor dining areas have at least three walls open to let air flow through.
All of that costs money at a time when restaurants are already hurting because of the pandemic.
Gerberding calculated the costs of purchasing and maintaining propane heaters. “There is definitely a big commitment financially,” he said.
As it is, the pandemic is strangling the restaurant industry both in Santa Fe and nationwide. A September survey from the National Restaurant Association said about 100,000 restaurants have closed permanently or indefinitely since the pandemic arrived in the U.S. That has led to the loss of 3 million jobs, the study said.
Gerberding said his association’s data shows about 170 New Mexico restaurants have closed since the pandemic hit the state in mid-March. Of the remaining restaurants in the 1,300-member association, 30 percent said they have enough cash reserves to get by for six months.
Another 30 percent said they can only make it three months with cash on hand.
Add to these concerns the recent surge in virus cases in New Mexico and President Donald Trump’s call for a halt to any plans to provide more pandemic-related relief to small businesses and individuals — and restaurants face a recipe for disaster.
Restaurants already have had to invest more money into expanding their services outdoors. In Santa Fe, many have had to install concrete barriers between their diners and adjacent roadways.
Sarah Mohr, general manager of La Boca on Marcy Street, said it cost her business $3,000 to create a sidewalk patio. Preliminary estimates indicate it could cost up to $20,000 more to winterize an outdoor patio behind the restaurant.
“We’re definitely invested,” she said. “We want to continue to use that space throughout the winter.”
La Boca is one of several restaurants in downtown Santa Fe committed to sustaining outdoor dining, assuming they get the OK from the city. At the very least, restaurant owners believe they can make it comfortable for patrons through November, which is expected to be relatively mild.
But many said they’d like to find a way to offer outdoor dining through spring and stay alive.
“Any diligent owner of any diligent business is running every possible scenario through their head,” said Rick Galligan, general manager of the Thunderbird Bar & Grill. ”It is a reinvention process every time there is a change. We have multiple discussions both looking into the winter and looking forward to next summer.
“If we are not doing that, we are not being good operators,” he said.
Thunderbird’s capacity is 185 customers. With the 25 percent restriction in place, it can serve about 40 people indoors and another 29 outdoors.
Can Galligan make that work for the winter, assuming outdoor dining remains viable?
“We’re talking about heaters and umbrellas and things to keep moisture off of you and keep you warm, and make it viable and safe for service staff to be operating outdoors in different climates,” Galligan said.
Thunderbird hopes to make it happen.
But, he said, for most small-business owners, “that’s hard cash coming out of their pocket … and nobody wants to put out cash during a difficult time to survive, knowing that the rug could be pulled out from them and all the money would be spent for naught.”
Sarkis Zadeyan, co-owner of the nearly 50-year-old French Pastry Shop on San Francisco Street, said if the outdoor dining option ends, “it will kill us. If I can only do 25 percent inside, that means maybe 20 customers. Outside, I can put another 40.”
He believes customers will be willing to sit outside in winter, at least during the day.
“You still have sunny days in November and December, and people love it,” he said. “And we have a great view of the Cathedral [Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi] down the street.”
Mohr said she thinks customers will adapt to colder weather if restaurants strive to make them comfortable.
“People are craving for an out-of-their-house experience,” she said.
Gerberding agreed. “Somebody looks outside, sees that it’s cold out, but wants a Del Charro hamburger. … They can put on a coat and come on down,” he said. “Our customers are committed to seeing we succeed.”
Winter will be tough on restaurants without outdoor seating, however, he said.
“Anybody who hasn’t thought about bolstering and strengthening their takeout program — and most have — had better start doing it now,” he said. “That is going to be essential for a winter without outdoor dining.”
Del Charro can handle about 50 customers under the state’s current restrictions. Outside, it can accommodate up to 190 in an expansive parking lot.
Gerberding will have to figure out a way to winterize the area to continue serving diners outdoors.
“Will this concept allow us to keep open?” he asked. “I don’t think any of us know.”
He believes the state will lose more restaurants before the year is over.
“So many pieces have to fall in place,” he said. “And a big piece of this is the assumption that the state or individual cities get the OK to keep serving outdoors.
“Otherwise, it’s all moot.”
