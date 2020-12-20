With a motorcycle ride and hundreds of pounds of turkey, Wings for Hope passed out some drive-thru cheer Sunday afternoon.
The local nonprofit, started in 1999 by a group of local riding enthusiasts, raised $3,000 during an October fundraising ride, when a roughly 100-motorcycle caravan traversed Santa Fe County and ended in Madrid, and put the money toward holiday meals from Market Street.
"We're not a large organization. The most we ever raise in a year is $20,000. But even if it was just 10 meals, nowadays there really isn't any effort that's too small," Wings for Hope Chairwoman Natalie Gurule said. "We don't have a light at the end of the tunnel, just a little light."
Wings for Hope, which typically organizes a clothing drive with Santa Fe Public Schools this time of year, passed out full meals complete with a 20-pound turkey, as well as toys, to 75 families Sunday. Gurule said the organization identified recipients primarily by reaching out to local restaurants and inquiring about staff struggling to support families and those who had been laid off.
"We know the employees at all our favorite spots around Santa Fe are either unemployed or making way less than what they usually did," Gurule said. "So many people who weren't struggling before are now."
While 1 in 4 children in New Mexico were food insecure before the pandemic, a recent study from the Albuquerque-based Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico estimated that rate has increased to at least 1 in 3 of the state's children.
