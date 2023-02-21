Hold on to your hats and secure any items that could be whisked away.
A windstorm is forecast to blow through the Santa Fe area Wednesday, kicking up gusts as strong as 65 mph. The storm is also expected to bring snow and colder temperatures with the potential for hazardous road conditions and power outages throughout the region.
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning that will be in effect from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday.
"Tomorrow is going to be an extremely windy day," agency meteorologist Clay Anderson said Tuesday. "Tumbleweeds all over the place tomorrow, for sure."
The storms will thrash most of New Mexico, with some areas getting considerably more intense winds than Santa Fe, he said.
Snow mixed with the fierce winds is forecast to create blizzard-like conditions, which would make driving and even walking outdoors more difficult and hazardous. Winds this intense also can sever branches and power lines and topple trees.
Widespread power outages are possible during the windstorm, the National Weather Service warned.
Public Service Company of New Mexico also issued an alert ahead of the storm, advising residents to steer clear of downed or sagging power lines and tree branches caught in lines.
"Stay as far away from the scene as possible and immediately contact PNM at 888-DIAL-PNM," the electric utility said in a news release. "If a power line falls across a vehicle that you are in, stay in the car, if possible. Call 911 and wait until first responders and PNM can work together to clear the scene."
The National Weather Service's online weather page for the area shows cloud cover increasing Tuesday with possible rain in the evening and an 80% chance of snow overnight and Wednesday.
Anderson said the city's foothills could get 2 to 3 inches of snow, but the main areas of the city probably will receive a half-inch at most. The system moving north is expected to dump most of the snow in the mountains.
Residents enjoying 50-degree weather Tuesday should see temperatures dip Wednesday to a high of 38 and a low of 16.
The gusts are expected to calm by late Thursday morning, with weather becoming clearer and warmer into the weekend.
"Thursday will be a significant improvement," Anderson said. "Friday looks even better than Thursday."