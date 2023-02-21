Hold on to your hats and secure any items that could be whisked away. 

A windstorm is forecast to blow through the Santa Fe area Wednesday, kicking up gusts as strong as 65 mph. The storm is also expected to bring snow and colder temperatures with the potential for hazardous road conditions and power outages throughout the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning that will be in effect from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday.