Hold onto your hats and secure any items that could be whisked away.
A windstorm is forecast to blow through the Santa Fe area Wednesday, kicking up gusts as strong as 65 mph. The storm is also expected to bring snow and colder temperatures.
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning that will be in effect from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday.
"Tomorrow is going to be an extremely windy day," agency meteorologist Clay Anderson said Tuesday. "Tumbleweeds all over the place tomorrow, for sure."
The storms will thrash most of New Mexico, with some areas getting considerably more intense winds than Santa Fe, he said.
Snow mixed with the fierce winds will create blizzard-like conditions, which will make driving and even walking outdoors more difficult and hazardous. Winds this intense also can sever branches and power lines and topple weaker trees.
"That's a consideration, definitely," Anderson said.
The National Weather Service's online weather page for the area shows cloud cover increasing Tuesday with possible rain in the evening and an 80 percent chance of snow overnight and on Wednesday.
Anderson said the city's foothills could get 2 to 3 inches of snow, but the main areas of the city probably will receive a half-inch at most. The system moving northward is expected to dump most of the snow in the mountains.
Residents enjoying 50-degree weather Tuesday will see temperatures dip Wednesday to a high of 38 degrees and a low of 16 degrees.
The gusts are expected to calm by late Thursday morning, with weather becoming clearer and warmer into the weekend.
"Thursday will be a significant improvement," Anderson said. "Friday looks even better than Thursday."