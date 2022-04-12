The Hermits Peak Fire northwest of Las Vegas, N.M., continued to lap up acres Tuesday, forcing people from their homes and putting livestock at risk.
Stiff winds prevented helicopters and other aircraft from dropping water and fire retardant on the blaze, now at nearly 2,000 acres, said Stefan La-Sky, a spokesman for the incident management team overseeing the fire.
San Miguel County officials reported nine small communities near the fire had been evacuated as of late Tuesday afternoon with at least 11 more on standby. The scene was repeated in various parts of New Mexico, with the Overflow Fire burning near Roswell, the 850-acre Big Hole Fire blazing near Belen and a small fire progressing in Nogal Canyon.
But a new situation — the McBride Fire near Ruidoso — threatened to cause even more significant havoc, burning 15,000 acres near the town in just a few hours. Mandatory evacuations were called for in several nearby areas, according to a spokesman for the Lincoln National Forest.
High winds throughout the state hamstrung firefighters as they attempted to quell the threats.
"If the wind would die down, we could get a handle on this thing really quickly," La-Sky said of the Hermits Peak Fire. He said he hoped the fire could be fought from the air as well as the ground Wednesday.
"It's really active," he said of the fire. "These winds are really pushing it."
As of Tuesday morning, 244 firefighters faced the Hermits Peak Fire with more on the way, he said.
Fire authorities said Tuesday the Hermits Peak Fire had swept 1,908 acres, nearly three times larger than it was on Monday.
Late Tuesday afternoon, Julie Anne Overton, a spokeswoman with the Santa Fe National Forest, said a three-acre fire had broken out in Dalton Canyon, east of Santa Fe and between Tererro and Pecos. She said firefighters also were looking into reports of smoke in the Jemez Mountains near the Gilman Tunnels.
Officials in the Las Vegas area opened the former Memorial Middle School building to evacuees. The Santa Fe Trail Event Center was made available for endangered livestock. Kenny Zamora of the event center, also known as Zamora Arena, said Tuesday evening there was a small number of cattle that had been brought in.
Some ranchers in the area also offered space to other ranchers and farmers.
"That's what cowboy families and cowboy people do," said Sara Jo Mathews of Mathews Land and Cattle, about six miles north of Las Vegas. "Neighbors help each other when they can."
As of late Tuesday afternoon, only an elderly woman with her dogs and cats was at the old middle school, said Jesus Romero, deputy manager with San Miguel County. Romero said the woman had relatives who planned to pick her up.
"Last night there was a handful of people," Romero said, but they mainly stayed in campers in the school parking lot.
Dennis Esquibel, emergency manager with San Miguel County, said seven or eight people had registered to use the shelter later Tuesday.
Two motel managers in Las Vegas said they were busy, but that was mainly with firefighters staying there.
Matthew Romero, a livestock inspector in the district that includes the Hermits Peak Fire, said he was aware of some people moving horses out of the way of the fire. A few people have moved cattle to other pastures or to friends' pastures, he said.
"With the high winds," Romero said, "it can be worrisome for everybody."
