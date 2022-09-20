spotlight Photo feature Window wash while you wait Photos by Javier Gallegos The New Mexican Richard Olmsted Paginator Author email Sep 20, 2022 Sep 20, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Joey 'Joe' Vigil waves at motorists as he offers to clean windshields Monday at the Cerrillos Road traffic light at St. Francis Drive. Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican Joey 'Joe' Vigil hurriedly cleans a vehicle's windshield for cash Monday on Cerrillos Road at the St. Francis Drive traffic light. Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey 'Joe' Vigil waves at motorists as he offers to clean windshields for cash Monday at the Cerrillos Road traffic light at St. Francis Drive. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Richard Olmsted Paginator Author email Follow Richard Olmsted Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe police investigate fatal motorcycle crash on CerrillosSanta Fe County Commission approves 710-lot Esencia subdivision planValdez bike frame maker who lost foot could face fraud probeRonchetti accuses CNN of 'lying' after network calls his crime ad deceptiveThirteen New Mexico sites renamed to purge derogatory wordRonchetti proposes constitutional amendment on abortionSenator reports Pro Tem Stewart to FBI over leaked harassment reportA step forwardProposed county short-term rental rules draw outcryLegal Tender property will be on the market soon; restaurant to stay open Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Magic Table Saving for the big chill James Barron Look out: The Demons are back, and they’re for real Phill Casaus There's no silver bullet in crime, but this may be silver lining Whole Hearted Parenting What do children need?