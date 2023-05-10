Just as crews had nearly wrangled the Las Cocas Fire that ignited earlier this week in Mora County, a blaze in nearby San Miguel County sparked on private land Wednesday amid high winds, burning structures and prompting evacuation recommendations.
A Type 3 Incident Management Team has been ordered to the Las Tusas Fire near Sapello, a community north of Las Vegas, N.M., according to the New Mexico State Forestry Division. Residents of the communities of Las Tusas, La Tewa and Sapello were encouraged to evacuate.
The blaze was estimated at 100 to 200 acres Wednesday evening, largely driven by high winds. Officials noted red flag conditions were expected to continue, with wind speeds of 40 to 55 mph in the forecast Thursday.
The Las Cocas Fire, meanwhile, was estimated at 58 acres Wednesday, and crews had contained 75% of its perimeter, officials said — a good sign ahead of the critical fire weather to come.
The causes of the wildfires — which come a year after the massive Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire devastated communities in the two Northern New Mexico counties — remained under investigation.
It was unclear how many buildings the Las Tusas Fire had burned Wednesday. Officials warned in a statement additional structures were threatened by the wildfire, which was discovered around 4 p.m.
State, local and federal fire crews were at the scene putting in dozer lines and organizing structure protection efforts, the Forestry Division statement said.
Several roads in the area were closed to traffic, including N.M. 94, N.M. 266 and San Miguel County Road A4A.
The blaze spurred concerns among managers of the Pendaries golf community northwest of Sapello, a village hit hard by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire last year. They issued warnings to property owners: "Be ready to evacuate. There is a terrible fire 8 miles from Pendaries. ... The only route open to evacuate is through Mora."