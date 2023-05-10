Just as crews had nearly wrangled the Las Cocas Fire that ignited earlier this week in Mora County, a blaze in nearby San Miguel County sparked on private land Wednesday amid high winds, burning structures and prompting evacuation recommendations.

A Type 3 Incident Management Team has been ordered to the Las Tusas Fire near Sapello, a community north of Las Vegas, N.M., according to the New Mexico State Forestry Division. Residents of the communities of Las Tusas, La Tewa and Sapello were encouraged to evacuate.

The blaze was estimated at 100 to 200 acres Wednesday evening, largely driven by high winds. Officials noted red flag conditions were expected to continue, with wind speeds of 40 to 55 mph in the forecast Thursday.

