Now that COVID-19 has forced school closures for at least the next three weeks, parents have their own kind of homework on their hands.
What to do with the kids?
Though many said they're happy to have a more family time, the headache and anxiety of juggling work and child care will dominate a large chunk of spring for Northern New Mexico parents.
Monday marks the beginning of a long-scheduled spring break in Santa Fe Public Schools and other districts in the region, but parents are beginning the difficult calculus of arranging appropriate supervision for an extended period.
In hopes of combating the potential spread of coronavirus, the state Public Education Department announced a shutdown of public schools for the next three weeks. Compounding the issue is the closure of libraries, community centers and other activities that might ordinarily be an alternative.
Perla Estrada, 29, said she isn't able to take off from her job at a Head Start program in Santa Fe and needs to find someone to take care of her 8-year-old son, Andres.
"I don't know why I can't take the time off if the schools are out," she said in Spanish at the Walmart on Cerrillos Road.
Such concerns are common, with many parents hoping they can find help from extended family as the COVID-19 crisis reaches deep into American life at entrenched institutions such as schools. But through the anxiety, many are trying to innovate ways to keep their kids busy. Some described plans that included baking a cake from scratch, painting or watching a Marvel-movie marathon together.
And that's just the start.
Vicente Romero, a contractor whose schedule is flexible, said at the Walmart in Española that he and his two boys Damien, 10, and Javier, 8, were cleaning up the yard for a three-week construction project.
"We're gonna make a treehouse," said Romero, 57. "We're getting the yard cleared, burning the trash; now's the time. There's this stand of Chinese elm trees, we'll be able to make a pentagon-shaped thing."
Bernadette Ortiz, 52, said her 14-year-old daughter Faith would stay home while she continued working at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
"She's at the point now where she can be on her own, but I do worry a little," Ortiz said.
Faith said she was looking forward to the break and she planned to get paints and shorten her list of Netflix shows to watch.
Bianca Gutierrez, 29, has to split up care of her daughters ages 6, 7, 9, and 11-year-old sister with her mother.
"I clean houses, so I'm able to bring two with me," she said. "It's two with me, two with my mom, who's a caregiver. My husband's a plumber, so he can't take them."
Many parents said they would rely on their grandparents to help.
Ishmael Tepepa's mother watches his children, Lessly, 8, and Victor, 9, while he works and then he takes them weekends when she works.
"I moved my schedule to work mornings so I could spend more time with my kids," he said.
The Tepepa children said they'd spend the long break working on homework packets from school and playing video games with their dad.
In a letter to parents, Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica García told parents school would resume April 6. But the district also sent home iPads and Chromebook devices and will provide more direction on how students can access educational content "the week of March 23 if not sooner," according to a letter she sent to parents.
Despite those resources, some parents complained they didn't get enough communication, including Febeye Sena, 33. She has seven children, all in school, and hadn't heard a word Friday, she said. She was planning movies, or letting the children play in the back yard until the end of the break.
"I'd rather them be home with me," she said. "Nowadays it's so scary sending them out the door into who-knows-what."
In announcing the move, officials warned school closures are meant to accentuate the social distancing approach they hope will lessen the chance to spread the virus. But that distancing, they added, should apply even when school is out.
“This only works if people take this seriously and adopt the principle of social isolation,” state Human Services Secretary David Scrase said in a news conference. “If we close schools and everyone goes to the park, and kids are interacting with each other and continuing to play and touch each other — that's not social isolation.”
While the city of Santa Fe closed public libraries until at least April 5, other hangouts like Classic Games, an arcade in the Santa Fe Place mall, remain open.
Joseph Gonzalez, 15, and Stephen Horvath, 14, who attend Monte del Sol Charter School, rocked out on Guitar Hero on the last day of school before the break.
Horvath said he's on his own since his mother works, and plans to spend the time doing homework or with friends.
"I'm going outside, hanging with friends and maybe taking the train down to Albuquerque," he said. "I don't have immunity problems — I think the measure is blow out of proportion."
His plans to ride the Rail Runner Express were foiled, however, as it will be halting operations Monday.
Wearing gloves and constantly sanitizing, college student Ida Contreras, who works at the arcade, handed out Nerf guns to some teens who played at the arcade while their parents shopped.
Contreras said her parents worry about her at her part-time job, given that she works at a place where everything is hands-on.
"I try and stay safe," she said, holding up blue protective gloves.
