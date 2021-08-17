As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow at what health officials call an alarming rate, will Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham require face masks in public and other restrictions?
Stay tuned.
The governor and other state officials are scheduled to host a news conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday "to provide an update on renewing pandemic mitigation efforts across the state amid rising COVID-19 hospitalizations," the Governor's Office wrote in a news release.
The news conference will be streamed live on the governor's Facebook page at facebook.com/GovMLG.
When asked last week about the possibility of bringing back restrictions, Lujan Grisham said "everything is on the table."
"I'm incredibly concerned," she said during a news briefing with reporters. "We've seen a 40 percent increase ... in delta cases across the country."
Lujan Grisham said she made "really tough decisions" she stands by today and that she would make again if necessary.
"We have two significant tools, vaccines and masks, and I think some things that you should expect shortly is to have more clarification about mask wearing in the state of New Mexico," she said. "We're going to talk about more mandatory vaccine partnerships and the opportunity for mandatory vaccines, more so in state government. But that tool has to be used in order to blunt the growth of [the delta variant], keep our hospitals and our frontline workers safe and our families safe."
Vaccinations and face coverings are "much more productive than the only tool we had before, which was limiting access to a number of activities," the governor said.
"And that is where we're headed," she said. "I have not yet made those decisions. ... I need to have the modeling team give me the data so I know which of those decisions are warranted and when."
She really needs to climb off "face coverings" and mandate Face Masks, but she's been reluctant to admit her error. Neck gaiters don't cut it folks, neither do bandanas .
Masks aren't proven all that effective of course, but better than nothing. For really effective masks, we should be using N95 or KN95 masks, but they still advise that those are for health workers, even though availability is not a problem at this time.
Bad ideas die slowly, and MLG's bad ideas linger on. Does she really care, or is it all politics with her? I suspect the later...
