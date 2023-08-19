When Back Road Pizza opened 20 years ago, owner Piper Kapin always had a stack of résumés from people eager to work. But in more recent times, the struggle to find employees forced her to reduce the restaurant’s hours of operation.

Her problem isn’t unique — Kapin said business owners across Santa Fe are hamstrung by staffing issues because would-be workers can’t afford to live in the area.

“I have lost so many employees over the last several years over their ability to not just afford housing here but to even find it,” she said. “It’s had a huge negative impact on my business.”

