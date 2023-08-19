When Back Road Pizza opened 20 years ago, owner Piper Kapin always had a stack of résumés from people eager to work. But in more recent times, the struggle to find employees forced her to reduce the restaurant’s hours of operation.
Her problem isn’t unique — Kapin said business owners across Santa Fe are hamstrung by staffing issues because would-be workers can’t afford to live in the area.
“I have lost so many employees over the last several years over their ability to not just afford housing here but to even find it,” she said. “It’s had a huge negative impact on my business.”
Kapin is one of a group of residents and organizations lobbying in favor of a high-end excise tax to provide a reliable funding mechanism for the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund. The Santa Fe City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether the measure will appear on the Nov. 7 ballot.
Sponsored by City Councilors Jamie Cassutt and Renee Villarreal, the measure would impose a 3% tax on home sales over $1 million within the city limits. The tax would apply only to the amount of the home value above $1 million — for instance, someone who bought a home for $1.5 million would be taxed on $500,000. The money would go into the trust fund, largely used to provide mortgage and rental assistance to low-income Santa Feans.
Supporters say the money would provide a much-needed and predictable source of funding for the trust fund. But critics say the excise tax, which would be the first of its kind in the state, functions like a “sin tax” and will decrease home sales in the city.
Affordable housing — or its absence — is “the No. 1 issue in the city,” said Mayor Alan Webber, who supports the measure.
The median home price in the city increased by 1.6% from 2022 to 2023 to $604,500, according to recent data from the Santa Fe Association of Realtors.
If the measure passes the council on Tuesday and moves to the voters in November, the issue could be one of the most controversial since the rejection of a so-called soda tax in 2017.
In 2009, voters rejected a 1% tax on home sales in excess of $750,000.
The Santa Fe Association of Realtors has emerged as an opponent of the measure, which Donna Reynolds, the organization’s government affairs director, characterized as a “recycled” idea that will hurt the city’s economy by depressing the housing market.
Reynolds said the association estimates the tax would decrease home sales in the city by 12% to 15% and said it would be better for the city to pursue other avenues, such as trying to secure more grant funding or changing its land use code to encourage more development.
“We think there is a lot of other funding without making housing more costly,” she said.
But supporters contend a lack of affordable housing is a critical need and drives workforce shortages in industries across the economic spectrum.
“The reason why people come to Santa Fe is for its diversity and it’s cultural uniqueness,” Villarreal said. “We don’t want that to go away.”
Villarreal said if the measure is approved by voters, the tax would generate an estimated $6 million a year for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Other estimates have put the number at closer to $4.5 million.
The city currently provides $3 million from its general fund for the trust fund. Webber said the future amount of money the city commits to the fund will likely be flexible. If housing sales remain strong, the tax could generate all the money needed. If interest rates continue to rise and the market slows, the fund may need more city support.
Supporters say as the housing situation continues to worsen, residents understand the need to act. Villarreal noted the 2009 vote took place during a special election and not a general election, when more people participate.
Several organizations that receive money from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, including Homewise, New Mexico Inter-Faith Housing and Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity, have voiced support for the measure.
Homewise CEO Mike Loftin said the trust fund, which has its functions prescribed by both state law and city ordinance, is a well-run program that has never had enough money. The excise tax wouldn’t be a magic bullet, but it could make a big difference for the city, he added.
“This is the most progressive way I can think of for raising money for affordable housing,” he said of the tax.
Miles Conway, executive officer of the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association, said he has members on both sides of the issue but added the organization’s mission statement includes supporting housing opportunities for all.
The association’s board is meeting again Aug. 30, and Conway thinks it may ultimately agree to support the measure. However, he said some of his members are struggling due to their frustrations with the city’s Land Use Department, which he characterized as slow and inefficient at approving housing developments.
The organization’s members “want a seat at the table” because they have ideas about how to make housing in Santa Fe more affordable, he said.
Webber said he was skeptical of the argument a tax would slow home sales.
“People are not going to stop buying expensive homes in Santa Fe” because of a 3% tax, he said.
Some have proposed a tax on all home sales rather than just those over $1 million. Villarreal called it a “regressive” measure that would hurt those already struggling.
“We do not want to make workforce housing more out of reach than it already is,” she said.