Great Horned Owl 2.jpg

 Courtesy Wild Birds Unlimited

On a cold winter night while stargazing, I heard two owls calling in the distance, one with a deeper voice. It was a rhythmic series of hooting — hoohoohoo hoohoo hoo. A male and female great horned owl were serenading one another.

These large (four-foot wingspan), fearsome nocturnal hunters are one of the most common owls in North America and range from the Arctic to the tropics. They are at home in deserts, wetlands, forests and grasslands, as well as in cities and backyards.

They have large ear tufts called plumicorns, an intimidating, yellow-eyed stare and brown to gray facial feathers. They have large eyes with pupils that open wide in the dark. Their retinas contain many rod cells for outstanding night vision. Their eyes are 35 times more sensitive than ours and can see objects with only 5% of the light that a human needs. Couple that with very sensitive hearing — facial disc feathers direct sound waves to their ears, and their ear holes are located at different heights and help them identify direction and distance better than symmetrically placed ears. They can hear a mouse stepping on a twig 75 feet away! Extra vertebra in their neck (14 versus seven for humans) allow them to rotate their head 270 degrees in search of prey.

