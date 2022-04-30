LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Virginia Roybal rents, on average, about one-third of her 38 rooms at Town House Motel.
With over 1,000 personnel battling the Calf Creek and Hermits Peak Fire, however, the motel at 1215 Grand Ave. in Las Vegas, which Roybal has owned for 40 years, has been fully booked since early April. Roybal has also taken in evacuees and their pets.
“One [evacuee] checked out yesterday when he was told he could go back in at his own risk,” Roybal said one day last week. “His room will be gone if he comes back. Last night, they were still calling at 11 o’clock.”
Most of the city’s motels and hotels are fully booked, and restaurants are slammed as firefighters continue to fight the more than 97,000-acre fire in San Miguel and Mora counties, where hundreds have evacuated.
The blaze also has destroyed more than 160 structures, authorities have said. Dick’s Pub and Restaurant has been twice as busy as normal, said Charlotte Moore, who has owned the restaurant at 705 Douglas Ave. for 30 years.
“I’m wearing many hats, from doing dishes to carrying out food to tables,” Moore said.
Dick’s is operating on a “shoestring” staff, still trying to recover from the employee shortage created by the coronavirus pandemic.
At the Historic El Fidel Hotel at 500 Douglas Ave., every room has been booked since the Hermits Peak Fire broke out in Gallinas Canyon on April 6, said owner Michelle Sandoval. The Calf Canyon Fire followed April 19, also in Gallinas Canyon, and the blazes eventually merged.
“We’re coming out of COVID, when we had no travelers and then had a burst of travelers once restrictions were lifted,” Sandoval said. “We’ve been full since the first spark. I’ve had fire personnel on all levels from all agencies from the start.”
The hotel is fully staffed.
“It’s a lot, but we are staffed appropriately,” Sandoval said. “Sometimes I have a [fire] crew going out and have crews coming in off the mountain after graveyard. We’re having to do things on the spur of the moment. All my staff is cross-trained, and everyone is doing their part and extra.”
Merlyn Gonzales, the owner of Laguna Vista Quik Stop on N.M. 518 south of Storrie Lake State Park, said she was “really busy selling gasoline and a little bit of food” during the initial evacuation a few days after the start of the Hermits Peak Fire.
“Since then, we’ve been really slow because they haven’t been allowing people to go home,” Gonzales said.
Officials closed a portion of N.M. 518 between Las Vegas and Mora on April 23 due to the fire; the highway reopened Wednesday.
Sara Jo Mathews, who co-owns Prairie Hill Café in the Plaza Hotel with her fiancé, Ryan Snyder, said the restaurant has seen a lot of evacuees and firefighters.
“It may be not as much as you would expect,” Mathews said. “The firefighters work brutal hours and do have a lot of resources for food. We’ve still seen our fair share of them, and we do see evacuees.”
She has seen a drop in her local clientele. “I think a lot of people have taken in family members,” Mathews said. “Eating out gets painfully expensive.”
Kocina De Raphael server Lisa Martinez said the restaurant at 610 Legion Drive has seen a 10 percent to 15 percent increase in business.
“I think we’ve had a few families and we’ve had very few firefighters, but we’re always busy,” Martinez said.