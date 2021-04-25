A pair of wildfires that put a scare in some San Miguel and Torrance County residents over the weekend are under control, according to the state Forestry Division.
The Peterson Fire outside Las Vegas, N.M., forced the evacuation of around 250 students and staff Friday at United World College, a boarding school in Montezuma.
As of Sunday afternoon, crews had contained 70 percent of the 30-acre blaze. A cause has not yet been determined.
The Paradise Loop Fire forced residents along Vigil Road west of Moriarty to evacuate Saturday and burned three outhouses.
By Sunday afternoon, firefighters had contained 65 percent of the roughly 52-acre blaze. According to the state Forestry Division, the cause of the fire was "debris burning."
