Although it wasn't quite hell that broke loose across Northern New Mexico on Saturday, the merging and proliferating blazes sure looked and felt like it.
The news for Sunday isn't much brighter.
The Hermits Peak Fire, which began April 6 near Las Vegas, N.M., merged Saturday with the newer Calf Canyon Fire to form the second-largest blaze in the state at 42,341 acres — behind only the 48,672-acre Cooks Peak Fire about 45 miles north of Las Vegas, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Smoke from the now-merged blaze has mostly blown out of the area during the past two weeks, an official with the operations team managing the fire said during an update livestreamed Saturday evening on Facebook.
"Now we're having more acres burn in the area, and tonight those winds are actually going to stall out," said air resource adviser Yancey Ranspot. "Those are winds that normally transport smoke out of our area; that smoke is going to become stagnant. With cooler temperatures tonight, that smoke that normally leaves us" will remain.
Reduced visibility on the Interstate 25 corridor south to Watrous is among the likely results of that stagnation, he said.
"We're having major impacts with other fires joining," Ranspot said. He urged drivers to travel slowly because shifting winds can rapidly change visibility conditions.
As residents evacuated, a key question remained unanswered: How much damage have the combined Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires done?
Determining the answer could take two to three days, team incident commander Carl Schwope said during the briefing.
"The amount of fire growth yesterday had a significant impact on private property, but we want that information to be accurate," he said. "This is a large fire, and there's a lot of places to cover."
Additional resources were on the way to help fight the fire, Schwope said, without offering specifics. He said after the fire had grown considerably Friday the team didn't have enough resources to do everything it had wanted to do simultaneously.
Jayson Coil, the team's operations section chief, said the fire had not crossed N.M. 518 as of shortly before 6 p.m. — but that it might overnight.
Fellow team member Americk Padilla, the Mora County undersheriff, said he'd just returned from a site near the blaze and sounded an optimistic tone.
"I was seeing the progress that the guys on the ground are making," he said. "They're kicking butt; they're doing what they're supposed to do."
Fire behavior analyst Stewart Turner also shared a less-than-dire projection.
"I'm not expecting a big growth day tomorrow, but we will see some perimeter growth," he said.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who delivered an update Saturday afternoon in Santa Fe, issued a declaration of emergency Saturday for surrounding Mora County. The move was aimed at freeing up federal money to help.
Elsewhere in New Mexico
About 7 miles east of Jemez Springs, the Cerro Pelado Fire was at 4,688 acres and zero percent containment Saturday morning, according to an update on the New Mexico Fire Information website. Sandoval County issued evacuation orders for Sierra de Los Pinos and other communities near the fire, and N.M. 4 was closed from N.M. 126 east to Los Alamos.
About 30 personnel were on the scene, and wind gusts above 40 mph were possible in spots, according to the update. It added firefighters were focused Saturday on protecting homes and keeping the fire from crossing to the west of Forest Road 10.
Los Alamos National Laboratory stated in a news release it's about 10 miles from the blaze and was not in immediate danger and helicopters had begun dropping water on the fire.
The blazes continued to burn a day after high winds tore through Northern New Mexico, spreading fires, kicking up dust, fueling fears of downed power lines and otherwise complicating firefighters' already-daunting task.
According to an update on the New Mexico Fire Information website, 419 personnel were involved in battling the merged Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires near Gallinas Canyon.
Power has been shut off for safety reasons in Pendaries, Rociada, Manuelitas and Cañoncito and along County Road A-3A. Several roads were closed, including N.M. 518 from Sapello north to Buena Vista, the update stated.
In Harding County, the new Mitchell Fire on private land east of Mosquero on N.M. 39 was estimated at 20,000 acres and was zero percent contained. Crews were set to continue building containment lines around the blaze into the evening.
In Union County, the Campbell Road Fire east of Des Moines was estimated Saturday at 2,000 acres and 90 percent contained. Firefighters were set to work through the weekend to mop up and secure containment lines.
In Taos County, a small blaze off N.M. 518 east of Peñasco was about 5 acres and 10 percent contained. The Carson National Forest fire is within the burn scar of the 2011 Osha Fire, largely surrounded by natural barriers such as rocks.