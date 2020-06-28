The U.S. Forest Service closed over a dozen roads, trails and recreation sites Sunday as crews continued to battle a wildfire in Santa Fe National Forest.
Firefighters have been working since Friday to put out the flames near Winsor Ridge Trailhead, about 20 miles north of Pecos.
Areas impacted by the fire include:
- Cowles Ponds fishing site
- Cowles parking areas
- Cowles Campground
- Winsor Ridge Trailhead
- Panchuela Campground
- Panchuela Trailhead
- Holy Ghost Trailhead
- Forest Road 121 (Winsor Canyon Road)
- Forest Road 305 (Panchuela Road)
- Holy Ghost Trail 283
- Winsor Trail 254
- Skyline Trail 251
- Cave Creek Trail 288
- Winsor Ridge Trail 271
The Forest Service will post signs to notify the public of the closures, which will remain in effect until the fire is under control.
