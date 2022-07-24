All the smoke and fire year in and year out adds up to New Mexico having the nation’s 13th-highest home insurance rates, a new QuoteWizard study shows.

The other 12 are all in Tornado Alley or prime hurricane territory.

“It’s directly related to wildfires [in New Mexico],” said Nick VinZant, senior analyst at QuoteWizard, an online insurance comparison platform.

Popular in the Community