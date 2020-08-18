A wildfire was reported Monday night near Rio en Medio, east of the village of Tesuque.
It was estimated to be 1 to 2 acres Tuesday morning, said Julie Anne Overton, a spokeswoman for the Santa Fe National Forest.
The Santa Fe dispatch center sent out a notice about smoke seen in the area around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Overton said.
She was still uncertain about the fire's location and whether it was on forest land.
"We've got fire personnel actually hiking up the Rio en Medio Trail to put eyes on it," Overtson said.
A helicopter and Hotshot crew also have been called, she said.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
