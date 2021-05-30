A wildfire that ignited Saturday in Santa Fe National Forest had grown to more than 400 acres by Sunday afternoon, forest officials said.
The Wolf Draw Fire, about 30 miles north of Cuba, N.M., was burning in a remote area in the forest's northwest corner.
It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone had been evacuated because of the blaze.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.