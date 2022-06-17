Crews raced to protect the historic Beatty's Cabin in the Pecos Wilderness as the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire made a nearly 5,000-acre run Thursday, jumping the Pecos River in its upper drainage area.
Near Las Vegas, N.M., firefighters launched an attack on a lightning-sparked blaze.
Marcus Cornwell, an operations section chief for an incident management team assigned to the southern zone of the wildfire, said in a Friday morning briefing crews were prepared for more new fires to ignite from lightning brought by monsoonal storms.
While higher humidity and rains from a shift in weather patterns is a welcome change for those battling active fire on the now 340,980-acre blaze on its western edge, the storms add new complexities to an already complicated burn.
Jayson Coil, an operations section chief who has grown familiar with the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire in the past 2 1/2 months, said it is now "the most complex" it has been since it sparked.
Even as crews make headway on repairing fire lines built to contain the blaze — with work nearly completed on the southeastern side — they are bracing for the effects of flash flooding and catastrophic debris flow from monsoon rains and the dangers of lightning.
Meanwhile, the Midnight Fire burning near El Rito remains about 4,900 acres, and containment has increased to 69 percent.
Crews battling the Black Fire in the Gila Mountains have increased containment to 50 percent. The blaze is now 324,132 acres.