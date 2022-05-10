The Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire grew to nearly 204,000 acres — over 318 square miles — overnight, the Southwest Area Incident Management Team reported Tuesday morning.
While winds eased during the night, fire crews were expecting another day of red-flag conditions, beginning around 11 a.m. They hoped to take advantage of a calmer morning by sending up aircraft, until winds begin increasing, to aid ground crews by dropping water and fire retardant.
"Today the concern continues to be spot fires, where winds blow embers ahead of the fire and start new ones," the report said.
Todd Abel, the operations section chief for the incident management team, said in a morning briefing the fire was active to the south, in the Mineral Hill and San Geronimo area. But, he added, "It's not making a good, hard run." Instead, the blaze is burning heavy fuels, sending up a thick column of smoke.
Crews also are working to contain the wildfire's southwestern perimeter, to prevent it from continuing to edge toward Pecos.
On the northeastern side of the fire, where it jumped across N.M. 518, structure groups are working to build protections around homes in the Chacon, Guadalupita South and Guadalupita North areas, Abel said.
Each structure group has five to 10 fire engines and a bulldozer, he said. Crews working way ahead of the fire lay hoses and sprinkler systems around homes and other structures, and remove fuel to prevent the fire from encroaching on homes.
The Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez Mountains has grown to 42,491 acres and has made no drastic moves, in part because part of the blaze is on the footprint of the 2011 Las Conchas Fire.
But dry conditions and persistent winds remain, which may push the fire north and east and will keep firefighters on the lookout for spot fires. The northern edge of the fire likely will push toward containment lines on N.M. 4.
Officials report 871 people are now involved in the effort against the fire.